Jennifer Lawrence Is Booked for Boob Job After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Getty

Jennifer Lawrence is set to go under the knife.

While sitting down with the New Yorker, the Hunger Games star opened up her plans to get a boob job after welcoming her second child with husband Cooke Moroney.

"Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one," Lawrence said.

"Second one, nothing bounced back."

There was no waiting for Lawrence either! She has already locked in the surgery for November, as she will be filming a nude scene for an upcoming film in spring.

"Maybe I wouldn't be hustling to the appointment in the same way," the mother of two said, referring to whether she would have rushed into the procedure she wasn't an actress.

"But I think yes," she added.

Lawrence -- who shares three-year-old Cy, and another baby boy born earlier this year with Cooke -- added that she will not be shying away from future surgery either.

She revealed that while she hasn't had fillers due to them showing up on camera, she has dabbled in Botox. Not too much though, as she made light of the fact that she needs to be able to use her forehead for her job.

As for a facelift, she hasn't done one ... yet.

She added: "But, believe me, I'm gonna!"

As Lawrence begins to enter the next phase of her career, the Oscar-winning actress also recalled her early days in Hollywood and how she won over fans with her unserious interviews and relatable reactions.

"Well, it is, or it was, my genuine personality," Lawrence shared. "But it was also a defense mechanism. And so it was a defense mechanism, to just be, like, 'I'm not like that! I poop my pants every day!'"

However, she noted that she's since found the person she was in the interviews "annoying."

"I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying. I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying. Ariana Grande's impression of me on S.N.L. was spot-on," she said referring to the 2018 skit of Family Feud.

"I felt -- I didn't feel, I was, I think -- rejected not for my movies, not for my politics, but for me, for my personality," she added.