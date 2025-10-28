Kelsey Grammer Reveals He's A Dad of 8 At 70, Welcomes Son with Wife Kayte Walsh

Getty

Congrats to Kelsey Grammer and wife Kayte Walsh! During Monday's episode of 'Podcast Meets World,' the 70-year-old 'Frasier' star delivered the surprising news that he and Walsh have welcomed their fourth child together. That now makes him a father of eight children!

During the Monday, October 27 episode of the Pod Meets World podcast, the Frasier star delivered the surprising news that he and his fourth wife, Kayte Walsh, 46, have welcomed their fourth child together.

Kelsey, known for playing TV's most famous psychiatrist, made the casual, off-the-cuff announcement while chatting with hosts Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle about his memoir Karen: A Brother Remembers, written in memory of his late sister. During the conversation, he just let the news slip that he "just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids."

"It was like three days ago," Kelsey said. "Christopher that's just joined the family."

This news means that Walsh is now a mother of four and Kelsey is a father of eight!

Kelsey and Walsh, who married in 2011, are already parents to three children: this includes daughters Faith, 12, and sons Gabriel, 10, and James, 8. And now, Christopher makes number four. So, congrats to the Cheers legend and his wife!

But that’s just the recent batch of kids! His oldest daughter, actress Spencer Grammer, 41, is from his relationship with first wife Doreen Alderman. He also shares daughter Greer Grammer, 33, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Bruckner.

Then came the middle chapter with his third wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer. They share daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20.

According to the Daily Mail , one of their sources has reported that “Kelsey is thrilled to finally have time to fully enjoy being a father all over again,” while adding: "This will be their fourth child together, and with Kelsey's other children from his past marriages, their new bundle of joy will have so much love."

"After giving Frasier one last go, he has hung his hat up on that character and is ready for the next phase of his life," the Daily Mail’s source continued. “He is looking forward to embracing the hands-on parenting he missed in the past.”

Back in May, Kelsey opened up about being a father to seven during an exclusive interview with People and talked about the balancing act that comes with spending time with his younger kids and "playing catch up" with his older ones.

"I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two," Kelsey confessed to the outlet. "I'm trying to make up for a little of it now. I'm still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up."

It's a lesson he's hoping to instill in his younger kids.