Lisa Vanderpump's Nephew Sam Diagnosed with 'End-Stage Liver Disease,' Requires Life-Saving Organ Transplant

Lisa Vanderpump's nephew, Sam Vanderpump, is opening up about a terrifying health diagnosis.

During Monday's episode of the UK reality show, Made in Chelsea, the 28-year-old reality star revealed he's been diagnosed with "end-stage liver disease," and requires a life-saving organ transplant, saying that without the surgery, he only has four or five years left to live.

"We had a call from the doctors and I've got end-stage liver disease," Sam told his co-star, Ollie Locke, per Us Weekly. "There is no hope of my liver getting better, and he said, 'I wouldn't be having this call with you if I thought you could make it through the next four or five years.' They're sending me for a liver transplant assessment."

After his co-star asked how he's feeling, Sam replied, "The way I look at it, I'm healthy now. Hopefully I remain healthy all the way up until one day [when] they'll give me a call, and I’ll go in for a surgery. And then I wake up and I’ll be healthier."

Following the episode, the NHS Organ Donor Instagram account shared a joint post with Sam, in which it discussed the reality star's need for a "life-saving transplant."

"You may have seen in tonight’s episode of Made in Chelsea, that one of the cast members Sam Vanderpump needs an organ transplant," the post read. "Our thoughts are with Sam and his family as they face this news. We hope that his courage in speaking out will offer inspiration to others."

"Sadly, thousands of people are currently waiting for a life-saving transplant because not enough people agree to donate their organs," the message continued, before sharing how people can register to be an organ donor.

This comes after Sam detailed a previous hospitalization in December 2024 in a joint Instagram post with Kidney Research UK and The UK Sepsis Trust, which was posted last month.

According to the post, Sam previously "lived with a genetic liver condition and polycystic kidney disease (PKD)," and was at "greater risk" of having kidney failure if he contracted sepsis. He was ultimately diagnosed with sepsis in December 2024, and was hospitalized.

"After a severe asthma attack and weeks of flu-like symptoms, Sam’s health deteriorated rapidly and was diagnosed with sepsis," the post read.

Sam recalled the health scare while speaking with The UK Sepsis Trust, as noted in the post's caption.

"Doctors told me my liver and kidney weren’t functioning properly and there was a chance I’d be put into intensive care," he said. "I broke down, but thankfully, we were there just in time.

After a week in the hospital, he was discharged and returned home before Christmas. Reflecting on the ordeal, he said, "Re-entering the normal world was the scariest part. You come out of hospital and everyone thinks you’re fine. But you don’t feel fine. I was constantly over-analysing my body. I had this health anxiety, like PTSD – you’re terrified it’ll happen again and you won’t see it coming."

Last month, Sam announced that he and his fiancée, model Alice Yaxley, were expecting their first child together. They revealed their engagement in March 2025 after six months of dating.

He opened up about his relationship with Yaxley in an interview with UK's OK! Magazine, recalling how his health scare in December 2024 brought them closer.

"Alice and I have only been dating for about six months, but we've gone through such a lot in such a short period of time. From day dot, Alice has been with me pretty much 24/7. And over Christmas we went through a bit of an episode together where I got really, really ill," Sam told the magazine, before recalling, "I got an infection due to a genetic disease I've got, which led to sepsis and it ended up quite bad. I was in hospital and it was a close call, I could have died."

"That experience brought us very, very close. I think I walked out of that looking at Alice and thinking, 'This is the girl I want to marry.' So, my thinking was, 'If I'm saying that now, why on earth am I waiting?'" he said.

Sam is the son of Lisa Vanderpump's late brother, Mark, who died by suicide in October 2018.

Lisa appeared on a recent episode of Made in Chelsea, in which her nephew shared the exciting news that he's going to be a dad.

"This is great! This is great. I couldn't be happier!" she exclaimed after learning the news.

Sam has appeared on Made in Chelsea since last year when he joined the cast of Season 27.