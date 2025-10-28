Megan Fox Opens Up About Post-Partum Struggles, Being 'Traumatized by Fame'

Getty

The Jennifer's Body star admits she's dealing with "brain fog" from lack of sleep after the arrival of her baby girl at a recent screening for the 2009 cult classic before sharing how the film helped her process her own fame at the time.

Megan Fox is getting real about the challenges of motherhood.

The Subservience star made one of her first public appearances after welcoming her daughter with Machine Gun Kelly, Saga Blade, in March. Fox is also mom to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

At a screening for the 2009 cult-classic Jennifer’s Body -- where she plays the lead role of a possessed teenage girl -- Fox opened up to fans about her experience with her newest little one.

"First of all, I just want to say I just had a baby, and I have a lot of brain fog," she told the audience in a Tiktok clip shared by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. "I haven't slept in seven months. So if I repeat myself, I'm sorry. Just interrupt me and tell me I'm off track."

The actress then got a little assistance on the panel from director Karyn Kusama on the timeline of what drew her to the project, before talking about how playing Jennifer Check and embodying what the character symbolizes spoke to her at that point in her career.

“I was struggling a lot with fame and kind of traumatized by fame,” she explained. “I resonated with those deeper layers of; before she becomes a monster, she’s a teenage girl that gets sacrificed for somebody else’s gain; and that very much resonated because that’s kind of how I came into this industry.”

She described that the opportunity to take on that role gave her a chance to express emotions she was made to feel weren’t appropriate as a woman.

“I think I was nineteen when I came into the industry and that, I felt, was reflecting back these energies that existed inside of myself,” noted Fox. "There was something so fun about getting to tap into that dark feminine energy that no one really wants to allow.”

And although Jennifer’s Body was commercially unsuccessful, it has garnered a cult following throughout the years. On Thursday, director Karyn Kusama spoke to Deadline about how grateful she is “that the film managed to find its audience.”

Kusama also teased that a new sequel is in the works with many of the original cast and crew members joining the project.