Reba McEntire Breaks Down Over Brandon Blackstock's Death After Emotional Performance on The Voice

"I lost my oldest son, because he did not win with cancer," she said, getting choked up over singer Aubrey Nicole's performance of Martina McBride's "I'm Gonna Love You Through It," which the contestant dedicated to her father's battle with cancer.

Reba McEntire was moved to tears by a performance on the latest episode of The Voice, with the meaning behind the emotional ballad bringing up her late stepson, Brandon Blackstock's, death following a battle with cancer.

During Monday's episode of the NBC competition series, contestant Aubrey Nicole, who is on McEntire's team, performed Martina McBride's 2011 song "I'm Gonna Love You Through It," which is about a woman's battle with breast cancer, for the Knockouts round.

Aubrey shared that she dedicated the performance to her father, who battled cancer after she left for college, and is now in remission, according to NBC.

Coach Snoop Dogg praised Aubrey's moving performance, before McEntire then shared her thoughts, and became emotional.

"I do know this song. Martina's -- I'll need it, thank you, Snoop," she began, thanking Snoop after he brought her a tissue.

"Martina's a good friend of mine," she continued, getting choked up. "I lost my oldest son, because he did not win with cancer. So that was a real reminder that life goes on, and we sing songs about it, so we can remember the ones that are around us that we love so much and that we lean on at times like this. You did a great job."

McEntire named Aubrey as the winner of the Knockout round, and later added to her fellow coaches, "This is supposed to be a fun show, I know. But boy, that's what country music does, it just brings out all the emotions and the stories, and it'll grab you."

Blackstock died in August following a private battle with melanoma. He was 48. His rep announced the sad news at the time.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," the statement read. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

The talent manager -- who was Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband -- was one of McEntire's ex-husband Narvel Blackstock's four children. Brandon and his sisters Chassidy and Shawna are Narvel's children with first wife Elisa Ritter, all born before McEntire welcomed son Shelby with Narvel in 1990. While Shelby is her only biological child, in interviews, McEntire has said she didn't consider any of Narvel's other kids her "stepchildren," telling The Boot in 2010, "I claim them all."

Following the news of Blackstock's death, McEntire shared a touching tribute to her late stepson, whom she called her "oldest son."

"Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God," she wrote alongside photos of them together from over the years. "His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God's presence. There is no one else like him, and I'm thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family."

Just a few months before Blackstock's passing, he was seen enjoying time with his family -- including McEntire.

In March 2025, Blackstock, his children, his siblings, and McEntire and her fiancé, Rex Linn, all reunited in photos shared by Shelby. In one, above, Brandon, wearing a cowboy hat, was spotted alongside McEntire and his three siblings.

"Family time, the @rodeohouston, & corn dogs!" Shelby captioned the photos. "We had a blast in Houston watching [wife Marissa] experience her first rodeo & being able to spend cherished time with family!"

He added, "Mom's concert was the icing on the cake!"

Another photo shows him in the same getup, alongside McEntire, Linn, his siblings, and his daughter Savannah (bottom right), one of his two children from his first marriage to Melissa Ashworth. Her young son and husband were also there.

A third image also showed that Blackstock's two children he shared with Clarkson-- daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9 -- attended as well.