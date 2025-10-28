Man Hid in Ex's Closet to 'Surprise' Her, Shot and Killed New Boyfriend She Came Home With: Police

Bexar County Sheriff's Office

After hearing multiple gunshots, the woman says she rushed into the bedroom to see her new boyfriend shot and her ex-boyfriend holding a handgun before he fled with a comment about her "playing games with him."

A 23-year-old San Antonio man, Shiateek De-Shean Wilson, has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly hiding inside his ex-girlfriend’s residence before fatally shooting her new boyfriend, Noel Denzel Miller, early Sunday morning

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) stated that the alleged incident occurred in the 7300 block of Roveen Trail in Converse, just northeast of San Antonio, per KENS 5 News (with additional details via Law& Crime ). Authorities believe that Wilson had apparently snuck into his ex-girlfriend’s home while she was out.

According to an affidavit, Wilson told investigators he had gone to the house around 1 a.m., planning to "surprise" his former partner with gifts, including flowers, money, and cocaine. When he found the house empty, he allegedly decided to hide in a closet to await her return.

The woman -- who is not named in the report -- returned to her residence around 2 a.m. with 35-year-old Miller. As the girlfriend went to the bathroom to shower, per the affidavit, Miller went to the laundry room to retrieve clothes.

At that time, the woman said she heard several gunshots, rushing into the bedroom and found Miller suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, lying on the bed. In the doorway, she told authorities she saw Wilson holding a black handgun. Before fleeing the scene, Wilson allegedly made a comment about the woman "playing games with him," and told her "not to tell on him."

Wilson reportedly took the woman's cellphone but then threw it back upstairs as she pleaded for it so she could call 911 and "told her 'not to tell on him,'" according to the San Antonio Express-News. He then fled the residence on foot, per the affidavit, discarding the weapon and other items as he jumped over multiple fences.

After the woman told police that her ex likely fled to a friend's house in the 800 block of Chesnut Manor, deputies were able to locate and apprehend Wilson at the friend's house, which was about a mile away from the scene.

The victim, Miller, was found with a gunshot wound in the upstairs bedroom. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During an interview with detectives, Wilson admitted to shooting Miller, but claimed it was in self-defense, asserting that Miller had pointed a gun at him first. Investigators later found multiple fired cartridge casings and bullet defects inside the home, but no weapon was recovered during the warrant search.