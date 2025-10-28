How Taylor Frankie Paul Would React If Ex Dakota Mortensen Showed Up on The Bachelorette

Getty

"I wouldn't be shocked," says Taylor Frankie Paul about ex Dakota Mortensen possibly turning up on The Bachelorette.

Nothing would surprise Taylor Frankie Paul for her season of The Bachelorette -- not even her ex Dakota Mortensen making an appearance!

"I wouldn't be shocked,” The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star explained in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Still, she admits that she wouldn't actually know how to react after being asked if she would "welcome [him] with open arms."

“I don’t know how I would react.” Paul said. “[Because] to me it [would be like] 'Shocker you are here,' he's here, he wants to try, that wouldn't shock me."

The reality star confirmed she would take on the exciting role as the new Bachelorette during a sit-down interview on Call Her Daddy September 10.

After posting a comedic Tiktok lipsynching to Lindsay Lohan’s popular Super Bowl commercial -- in which she says, "Hi, I'm Lindsay and I’m looking for love” ---Paul wondered whether that clip got the attention of the ABC show's producers, she explained.

"It was mainly a joke to me ... Then we had a meeting. I still didn't believe it until I got the invitation, 'Will you be our Bachelorette?'” recounted Paul while speaking with host Alex Cooper. “Shaking, pacing back and forth. There's no way, no way."

On the same day her gig was revealed, Mortensen shared a message to his Instagram story, reading “Had so many curve balls today and every time I am always reminded there is nothing more important than God and family ❤️,” he wrote.

He added, “Life is too short.”

According to the reality star, she hadn't informed Mortensen she would be joining the show, and speculated with US Weekly, “it wouldn’t be the best news he’s heard on that day.”

Nonetheless, he expressed support for Paul on Tiktok -- using the same Lindsay Lohan audio that had seemingly gotten her noticed by producers. “Is this how it works to be the next Bachelor?” he wrote on the video.

"It’s a joke…everyone relax,” he clarified in the caption. “I am happy for Tay, and I hope she finds happiness.”

Fans seemed happy to see him encourage the influencer. “I get the humor, but it's also nice to see the support for Tay. Wishing her all the best in finding happiness and peace,” read one comment.

Paul and Mortensen’s relationship was first publicized during the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, following an on-camera arrest and the influencer’s pregnancy with their 1-year old son, Ever. The two split, however, in Season 2.