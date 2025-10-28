'Pornographic Performer' Sentenced for Dismembering, Decapitating Couple After One Paid for 'Extreme Sex'

Metropolitan Police

The man's "frenzied stabbing" of one victim during sex was captured on video, which the judge called "not an easy watch," including him shouting, "You like it?" -- before later dancing naked after having allegedly killed both partners.

A Colombian man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentencing for the brutal murders, including decapitation and dismemberment, of a couple in 2024.

On Friday, October 24, the Crown Protection Service and Metropolitan Police announced a life sentence for "pornographic performer" Yostin Mosquera (above center), 35, with a minimum of 42 years served for the murders of Paul Longworth (above left), 71, and Albert Alfonso (above right), 62.

Mosquero admitted to killing Alfonso, which was captured on video, but has denied any involvement in the death of Longworth, instead maintaining his stance that Alfonso had killed his longtime civil partner. In fact, he argued, per CPS, that he "lost control and killed" Alfonso out of fear that he would be attacked himself.

Mosquera's defense tried to say the couple "were in a controlling and coercive relationship," but prosecutors argued Alfonso had no reason to kill his partner as they'd lived together peacefully for many years in their shared flat.

Investigators argued that "CCTV footage and employment records proved" Alfonso was at work when Longworth was killed, per CPS's statement. The jury didn't buy this story, either, and found Mosquera guilty on two counts of murder on July 21, 2025.

Detective Chief Inspector Ollie Stride said in a statement after the conviction that the victims "were in a loving, committed relationship and welcomed Mosquera into their home." He called it "one of the most harrowing murders my team have ever investigated."

Grisly footage was shown as evidence during the trial, with Stride saying in his statement that his team "consumed hundreds hours of footage, including some of the utmost disturbing and graphic nature. Those images will stay with all of us for a very long time."

Mosquera's Arrest

On July 13, 2024, Avon and Somerset Police arrested Mosquera for the murders of Longworth and Alfonso. According to police, Mosquera was known to both victims, who had previously been in a relationship with one another and still lived together in a shared apartment. The suspect, said authorities, "had been staying with them" for "a short period of time."

The search for Mosquera began a few days prior, after police responded to a report of a man behaving "suspiciously" at the Clifton Suspension Bridge around midnight on July 10. Authorities then discovered body parts of the two victims in suitcases at the landmark. Mosquera was arrested and, after a label on one of the suitcases led investigators to the victim's flat, additional human remains were found inside.

Initially looked at as a possible hate crime, police at the time of the arrest indicated that "the evidence gathered so far does not suggest there was a homophobic motive in this case." As the investigation unfolded, though, a much more involved and disturbing story came to light.

On Trial

By the time Mosquera's case went to trial, beginning in April of this year, prosecutors were arguing that he "could hardly deny" killing at least one of the men as he was captured on film having sex with the man when he suddenly stabbed him to death.

Before the trial started, the Colombian national reportedly admitted to the manslaughter of Alfonso, but denied the murder charges against him. Prosecutors rejected that plea deal, though, and laid out their case, as well as the connection between the three men.

According to prosecutors, via BBC, Mosquera was paid for his time with Alonso, who allegedly liked to engage in "extreme sex" acts. The victim also allegedly paid the suspect and another man to perform acts with one another, which were filmed and shared online.

Though Alonso and Longworth were in a civil partnership, prosecutors said Longworth had "nothing to do with" his partner's "extreme" sex life.

The suspect, authorities previously said, "had been staying with them" for "a short period of time." Photos of the three on flickr even show them together back in Cartagena, in the suspect's native country of Colombia. Another photo seemingly taken by Alfonso -- an avid traveler -- also showed Mosquera eating fish and chips in London.

"They seemed to enjoy one another's company," said prosecutor Deanna Heer during the trial.

Double Murder

Prosecutors say Mosquera first killed Longworth while Alfonso was still at work. "Paul Longworth had been attacked with a hammer to the back of his head, suffering repeated blows, which shattered his skull," said prosecutor Deanna Heer, per The Guardian. Per police, the victim also had "injuries on his hands suggesting he'd try to defend himself."

Video showed Longworth speaking to a neighbor from a window in his flat, which is the last sighting of him alive. Then, Mosquera was spotted closing the curtains to the window, which is when police believe he killed Longworth. After his death, police claimed the body was then hidden in under-bed storage before Alfonso came home.

Footage also shows Alfonso and Mosquera walking into the apartment later that evening, before a camera set up to record sex between the two in Alfonso's bedroom captured his own murder, per police. "The footage showed Mosquera performing sex acts on Albert in his bedroom, before repeatedly stabbing him and cutting his throat," said authorities.

"Albert Alfonso had been repeatedly stabbed, suffering multiple wounds to his torso, his body and his face and to his neck. None of that is in dispute," Heer argued during his trial, adding that Mosquera could "hardly deny killing" the second victim because Alfonso's murder was caught on film.

Per the BBC's account, the video allegedly shows both men, naked, wresting to the ground -- Alfonso already bleeding from a knife wound to the neck. As they fall to the floor, Mosquera allegedly gets on top of Alfonso and shouts, "You like it?" -- before stabbing him in the chest, according to Metro. Eventually, Alfonso's breathing can no longer be heard.

Police constable Nick Swire called the attack on Alfonso a "frenzied stabbing" in his testimony, The footage was reportedly recorded on a four-camera setup in the bedroom of the couple's apartment. According to the judge, the video was "not an easy watch."

Before & After Murder

Video footage also allegedly showed Mosquera "singing [in Spanish] and dancing" around the apartment after both men had been murdered. He then sat down and got on his computer.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Mosquera booked a van with a driver two days after the murder, on July 10, in which he traveled with two suitcases containing his victim's body parts to the Mall Pub near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol. He then caught a taxi to the bridge, where he was noticed by passersby asking if he needed help with "enormously heavy cases, with a red substance leaking out, which Mosquera claimed was oil."

The statement from the police said that one witness filmed him "acting suspiciously before Mosquera attempted to knock the phone out of his hand and ran away." After police were alerted to the incident, the investigation into the suitcases began, with police discovering the body parts inside.

Both men's heads would later be found in a chest freezer in the hallway of their flat, per the report, with the murder weapons lying nearby. Mosquera was apprehended and arrested on July 13.

Leading up to the murders, Mosquera's computer showed he searched online for a chest freezer, with one later ordered delivered to the address that matched the one where the victims' heads were found.

Additionally, police discovered that Mosquera allegedly searched for "serial killers of London" and "Jack the ripper film," as well as "how long it would take for a body to decompose and where on the head would be a fatal blow," per their statement.

He also reportedly collected information about both victims' finances and looked up the value of the couple's home. Immediately after their deaths, police claimed that Mosquera attempted to access their accounts online and unsuccessfully tried to send £4,000 to his own account in Colombia. He also withdrew money at bank machines from Alfonso's account.

Prosecutors argued that Mosquera "set about trying to steal from" the victims after their deaths -- and accuse him of messaging Alfonso's boss after the murders to say he would be out of town in Costa Rica dealing with a family emergency for two months.

"Paul and Albert were murdered in the most brutal and callous of ways," said Stride in a new statement after his sentencing. "They had known one another for decades and were in a loving, caring relationship. They did not deserve to have their lives taken away in the most traumatizing of circumstances -- in the privacy of their own home, where they had welcomed Mosquera in."