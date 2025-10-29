Andy Cohen Talks Dating Apps & Being 'Kicked Off' Grindr, Reveals His Type: 'I'm Like the UN'

Call Her Daddy

"I wouldn't try to impress someone. They would want to be with me or not. I don't want to be with some, you know, slurpy twink who's trying to, you know, be impressed," joked Cohen, who reveals he's on "every" dating app.

Andy Cohen is opening up about his love and dating life -- the good, the bad, and the ugly.

On Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Watch What Happens Live host got candid about his experience using dating apps, and shared what he's looking for in a potential partner.

"I'm on every app," Cohen, 57, told podcast host Alex Cooper. "Grindr, Scruff, Raya, Hinge, Tinder."

As for what type of photos he has on his apps, Cohen said, "Everything," sharing that he has a photo of himself on the set of Watch What Happens Live on Raya, an exclusive dating app, which is popular among celebrities and influencers, to confirm his identity.

The Bravo host added that he's been "kicked off" the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr previously for "impersonating" himself.

"People have reported me," Cohen said, to which Cooper asked if the conversations begin with people asking him for "proof" that he is who he says he is.

The Housewives producer then shared the apparent responses he gets from potential partners -- and revealed the "chaos agent" he has on his Grindr profile.

"You know, it's interesting. Some people are too cool for school, and they'll say nothing," Cohen said. "Some people are like, 'You look like him.' Some people are, 'Why are you sending his picture?' Some people are like, 'Ew!' I mean, I get it all."

"A picture that I've sent for years on Grindr is this picture that is, it's black and white and it's kind of blurry, so there's some doubt," he continued. "It looks like me. It is me, but some people could say, I feel like it's a perfect first picture because it introduces the idea of me without being like me with my cards on 'Watch What Happens.' You know what I mean? It's a little bit of a chaos agent, this picture."

Cohen -- who is dad to son Ben, 6, and daughter Lucy, 3 -- said his conversations on the dating apps are, in fact, leading to dates.

"I go on some dates. You know, I have kids, obviously, and so dating has really changed," he shared, "and I meet two kinds of people. People that I want to sleep with and people that I want to date. We all do, and people that I want to date and sleep with, obviously."

When asked how he tries to "impress" a man, Cohen said he never aims to impress.

"I wouldn't try to impress someone. They would want to be with me or not," he told Cooper. "I don't want to be with some, you know, slurpy twink who's trying to, you know, be impressed."

Meanwhile, the late-night host also opened up about his "type," revealing what he's looking for.

"I'm like the UN. It's all over the map. I mean, come one, come all. It's really about a vibe," Cohen explained. "To date, I like strong, independent, smart, has their own thing going, handsome."

He then spilled on his Raya hookups, telling Cooper, "It's so funny, the people, the few people that I've hooked up with on Raya -- that I've actually hooked up in person with -- have mainly not watch Watch What Happens Live and don't watch the Housewives. And they're like, 'No, I, you know, I'm an architect and I do this, or I'm a finance guy ...'"

Cohen also revealed the length of his "longest relationship" was "three years."

"I'm embarrassed to say," he admitted, to which Cooper reassured him. "I'm an old guy. I've been single far longer than I've been with people."

"I like being single," he added, "and I have a really good life, so I haven't been like, 'Oh, I'm so lonely!' And then my kids wound up saving my life, having kids later in life was the greatest thing I've ever done."

Elsewhere during the dating conversation, Cohen shared that he once found a hookup on Craigslist back in the day.

"Craigslist used to be the place where we hooked up!" he said. "Craigslist was Grindr before it was Grindr."

He added that he did find success on Craigslist, but it was many years ago, before he was "famous."