Cheryl Hines Claims The View Only 'Wanted to Grill' Her About RFK Jr.

YouTube/ABC

"I mean, I don't think the ladies on The View asked me one question about my book," Hines said, adding that she hoped the conversation would have been more "personal."

Cheryl Hines is opening up about her now-viral clash with The View co-hosts.

During an appearance on Billy Bush's Hot Mic podcast, the actress shared her thoughts on her recent interview on The View, in which she was questioned by the co-hosts about her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s role as the Trump administration's Secretary of Health and Human Services, and his controversial views.

Hines, 60, had appeared on the ABC daytime talk show alongside co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farrah Griffin, and Sara Haines to promote her memoir, Unscripted, but expressed her disappointment to Bush that the interview wasn't more personal, and was instead primarily focused on her husband.

"Were they what you expected? The women of The View?" Bush asked Hines, who replied with a dramatic, "Mmhmm."

"They gotta check up for their audience! They gotta post up. Joy Behar's gotta do her thing," Bush added sarcastically, to which Hines laughed, adding, "I like that you say it with attitude."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm actress then turned more serious, saying, "I was actually hoping that it was going to be more personal on The View, but it was what it was."

"They just wanted to grill me about Bobby," she claimed, as Bush said that the women of The View wanted to discuss "politics."

When Bush then asked Hines if she can "tell when someone hasn't read your book," she replied, "Yes," before possibly suggesting the women didn't read her book as she then added, "I mean, I don't think the ladies on The View asked me one question about my book. But, you know, that's okay."

"Is all press good press?" Bush asked, to which Hines said, "That's a good question. I don't know. Yeah, I guess? I guess."

During her October 14 appearance on The View, Hines clashed with several of the co-hosts, including Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg, who grilled her on RFK Jr.'s qualifications -- or lack thereof.

"I do want to say, you know he's not a doctor and he's not a professional? And oftentimes, when he's speaking, he's speaking not with the best information," Goldberg said.

Hostin later chimed in, telling Hines, "The problem, respectfully, is that your husband is the least-qualified Department of Health and Human Services head that we've had in history."

Hines hit back, attempting to argue by saying that her husband has "spent his career studying toxins," and "studying people's health," to which Hostin calmly replied that RFK Jr. "has also spread a lot of misinformation, a lot of chaos, a lot of confusion. I think it's just a very dangerous thing."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"He's also connecting circumcisions to autism," Hostin added, to which Hines asked, "May I? May I finish?"

Although the star told Bush that she would have appreciated more a "personal" conversation and questions about her memoir during her appearance on The View, a rep for Hines told Entertainment Weekly following the interview that she felt "it was a great, balanced conversation," adding that she "wasn't annoyed at all."

While Hines seemed to have an apparent change of tone on Bush's podcast, her rep doubled down on their previous comment about how Hines felt about her interview on The View when EW reached out following her Hot Mic appearance.