Why Chrishell Stause and Sofia Vergara's Sister Sandra Have Selling Sunset Beef

After Sandra wondered if she "rubbed" Chrishell the wrong way after feeling something was off between them, Stause pulled out something she had been sitting on all season -- claiming her assistant told her Vergara "keyed her car."

While Nicole Young is out on Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause found someone new to bump heads with in the form of Sandra Vergara.

Vergara, sister of Modern Family's Sofia Vergara, joined the series in Season 9, out today on Netflix. Though Sandra seemed to bond quickly with some of the women, she couldn't say the same about Stause, something she brought up when they met at a listing in the season finale.

"When I heard about coming here and meeting with you, I got excited because I spent a lot of time with a lot of the other agents. But with you, it's been more limited," she said, as Stause made a reaction "face" Sandra called out in a confessional. Chrishell then insisted she was just "a little busy," brushing off Sandra's comment.

After the tour, Vergara brought it up again, asking Stause directly, "Have I rubbed you the wrong way or something?"

"It's just a feeling I get. I just feel like a bit of resistance," she added, with Chrishell denying there was anything wrong. "I feel like I've been lovely to you. I think you're reading into things," Stause told her, "At the end of the day, it doesn't matter though, just focus on your work. The friendships will come."

When Sandra said she didn't necessarily need to be friends, she added she just felt something different coming from Chrishell as compared to the other women at the office.

With that, Stause was activated, saying, "If you're going to start this conversation, we're going to have it," before grabbing her purse from the other room. She then pulled out her phone, pulled up a photo of someone's license, and asked Sandra if she recognized the woman in the photo. Vergara insisted she didn't.

"You guys used to live in the same building?" Stause asked, as Vergara again denied it. Chrishell then explained she was talking to people in the office about the "new girl," saying she told them, "I think she's related to Sofia Vergara."

"And my assistant, she was like, 'Wait, is her name Sandra? Oh my god, we used to live in the same building,' and she told me you keyed her car," Chrishell then alleged.

Vergara looked shocked, exclaiming, "What?!" I've never keyed anybody's car. Not even an ex."

Stause said she never would have brought it up if Vergara wasn't "trying and paint it" like she wasn't being friendly to her after she joined the Oppenheim Group. "I thought it would be different with you and I'm disappointed," Chrishell added, before Sandra told her "the last thing I want is to disrespect you or come at you in any way, shape or form."

After saying in a confessional that "Chrishell seems like a person who believes everyone's out to get her and I'm not out to get her at all," Vergara was seen crying as she and Stause continued their house tour.

"The whole key thing was shocking. I've never keyed a car, that's f--ked up. The last thing I want is for you to be upset at me," Sandra insisted, as Chrishell said she only brought up to defend herself. Vergara then said she was only trying to clear the air, before Chrishell gave her some advice.

"I've been at the office long enough to know that, honestly, you do have to toughen up a little bit," she told her. "Nothing matters but your success and what you're there to do. Just focus on that and when people see you hustling, that's where they will respect you."

Relaying the interaction later to Amanza Smith and Mary Bonnet, Vergara said Chrishell "snapped" at her, "thinking I was antagonizing her." She also claimed that when she asked Stause if she had "anything else" on her, Chrishell joked, "I'll save it" for later. Vergara then said she's just going to continue being herself, adding, "and if somebody doesn't like it, there's nothing I can do about it."

Speaking with Us Weekly about the season, Vergara said the assistant, her neighbor, "was a very problematic person and she was very difficult and somebody keyed her car."

"And so she just blamed it on me, I guess. It was not me," Sandra continued. "I actually have an idea of who it could have been, but I had nothing to do with it. I'm coming with an open heart with this lady, I'm trying to see what's going on and she was upset about many things that had nothing to do with her. I tried."

She added that Chrishell also got "upset" about the comment she made about her reaction face during the episode, making things "awkward" between them again at the reunion. Vergara went on to call a lot of the drama on the show, generally, pretty petty -- saying, "To me, it's all very unnecessary. Seriously, nobody f--ked anybody's husband here."