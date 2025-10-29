Jan Ravnik Reacts to Maksim Chmerkovskiy DWTS Criticism, Val Calls Comments 'Hurtful'

ABC/Getty

"I absolutely love my brother, that's my guy, that's my best friend," Val Chmerkovskiy said before revealing he had a conversation with Jan following Maks saying Jan "no business" being a pro.

Jan Ravnik is opening up about the "haters," as he says goodbye to his first season competing on Dancing with the Stars.

After performing with his celebrity partner Jen Affleck to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" on Halloween Night, the pair got eliminated.

It comes amid criticism from former pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who said Jan had "no business" being a pro on the reality competition series and that Jen had a "major disadvantage" being paired with him.

"I have no comment on that," Jan told Entertainment Tonight following their elimination.

"Look I got all the love on this show, from all the pros, from the judges also," he then added. "Everyone gave me so much love. Outside, the people who trying to stay relevant and spreading the hate... This is not a way to do it and I never will spread or take the hate."

Jen however was ready to get her hands dirty for Jan.

"Hold on, Jen's from the hood, hold me back," she joked about her reaction to Maksim's comments.

Maks' brother Val -- who is still in the competition with Alix Earle -- also shared his opinion on his brother's controversial opinion.

"I absolutely love my brother, that's my guy, that's my best friend, I always got his back," Val began telling Access Hollywood on the ballroom floor following the episode.

"You don't have to like what he said, I don't have to agree with what he said but I'm always going to stand up for him," Val continued. "I'm not going to bash his opinion, do I disagree with it? Yea completely! Do I think it's hurtful for a current professional, who's currently in this season to hear feedback like that? Of course, it's incredibly hurtful!"

Val revealed that he and Jan had a conversation about the comments, which Maksim made on the Oct. 24 episode of his wife former pro Peta Murgatroyd's podcast, The Penthouse With Peta podcast.

"I still share space with Jan and I made sure we had our conversation but I'll say it again, I think he did an amazing job! I think first time out this is a much more intimidating position to be in then I think people at home imagine. I think he dealt with it for a first time pro... I'll just say better than I did my first season I was eliminated second and I came out with trash," Val added.

"It's hard," Val said, before emphasizing Jan "did an extraordinary job," adding, "I think Jen should be very proud to have been partnered with him."

In another interview following Jan's elimination, he noted that getting over the constant criticism and "haters" was one of the hardest things to work through on the show.

"I know people are saying 'don't listen to them,' but they are there," Jan told Access Hollywood. "Everyday, you think you did such a good work with your partner and you are so proud of your partner... Then you are seeing this stuff and this stuff. This show became so big that people are trying to stay relevant... Forgetting we are just human beings."

During the episode, judge Derek Hough seemingly made a subtle reference to Maks' comments as well.

Before giving his score for Jan and Jen's performance, Derek congratulated Jan on his first season.

"Jan, first of all," Derek began. "I want to tell you, my man, that you are doing a fantastic first season."

They scored a 32/40 (8s across the board) and got 2 bonus points in the dance monster-thon.

Maks' Comments

Maks passionately shared his opinion on new pro Jan while talking to his wife Peta Murgatroyd (and fellow former pro) on her podcast, The Penthouse With Peta podcast following Wicked night.

The pair discussed each dance and when they got to Jan's dance with celebrity partner Jen Affleck, they did not hold back, with Maks adding that he could "feel the heat" coming up through his face when thinking of the dance. "We do not need to give him grace," Chmerkovskiy said on the Oct. 24 episode, when Peta prefaced that it is Jan's first season on the show.

"I'm sorry, Jan has absolutely no business being a pro on Dancing with the Stars," he said. "There's zero foundation technique, quality, understanding of the partnership. Bro, I'm getting emotional. It is absurd, and this is unreal how blind we have to be and God forbid say what's obviously there."

Jan and Jen performed the foxtrot to Wicked's "As Long As You're Mine," where they were given straight 8s from the judges -- their highest scores of the series.

Peta agreed with Maks' thoughts on Jan and his pairing with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star.

"Jen has a major disadvantage," Peta began. "I feel bad because she is not getting taught the basics that she needs to. She's not getting taught the base of the dance."