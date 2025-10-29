Prince Harry Quizzed on Taylor Swift & Charli XCX Rumored Feud, Attempts American Accent

YouTube/Hasan Minhaj

Harry also recalled his time shopping at TK Maxx -- as TJ Maxx is called in the UK -- calling it "a special place in my memory."

Prince Harry is sharing his thoughts on pop culture.

In a surprise appearance on on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know podcast, the Duke of Sussex was asked about the rumored feud between Taylor Swift and Charli xcx.

"This one's heavy, Harry. What do you think of this Taylor Swift, Charli xcx beef?" Hasan asked at the beginning of the episode.

"The what? Oh no," Harry responded, before looking off camera in an awkward manner, potentially at a publicist subtly searching for help or genuinely having no idea what Hasan was referring to.

"No, this is serious. Cause was Charli's diss track even a diss track? I mean, to me, 'Sympathy is a Knife' was about something completely different, but then Taylor comes back, and I think escalates it, with the 'Actually Romantic' thing," Minhaj explained.

"And I'm kind of thinking to myself, 'Is this fair? Or did Charli draw blood and Taylor had to respond?" he continued.

Before Prince Harry could muster up some sort of an answer, Hasan interjected: "Sometimes I think, where do we go from here, you know?"

"Well..." Prince Harry began, before letting out a nervous laugh.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Prince Harry revealed what his extracurricular life has been like since moving to the United States in 2020 by sharing the "most American thing" he does since moving to California.

"Surf," the father of two said before asking, "Is that American or is that Californian?"

His wife, Meghan Markle recently shared a clip of his surfing abilities in August on Instagram.

Speaking of activity not necessarily associated with being a royal, Harry was also asked about shopping at T.K. Maxx, known as TJ Maxx here in the states.

While reading aloud from Prince Harry's memoir Spare, Hasan said: "Each year I received from Pa an official clothing allowance, but that was strictly for formal wear. Suits and ties, ceremonial outfits. For my everyday casual looks I'd go to T.K. Maxx, the discount store. I was particular fond of their once-a-year sale, when they'd be flush with items from Gap or J.Crew, items that had just gone out of season or were slightly damaged."

The comedian then looked up from the book to tease the young royal: "Bro, I'm sorry you had to go through that."

"You know what, it was hard, it was really hard. TK Maxx is now a special place in my memory," Prince Harry said, defending his time at the store.

During the hour long episode, Hasan asked Prince Harry if he could now do an American accent after living in the country for almost five years. Spoiler alert: He can't.

"Which part of America?" Harry asked.

"Anywhere," Hasan replied before giving the Duke something to say: "This is the most American sentence I could think of: 'I ordered breadsticks with ranch dressing at Applebee's.'"

Harry's attempt failed as he laughed before barely starting the sentence. As he tried again, he pulled back and added that he was "just sitting here sweating," before finally finishing the sentence.