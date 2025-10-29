RHOSLC's Heather Gay Drunkenly Claims She's 'F--ked Around' with Below Deck's Captain Jason Chambers

Bravo

When confronted with her comment by producers in a confessional, Heather didn't even remember saying it -- before exclaiming, "You can’t use that ... delete. Delete!"

Loose lips sink ships ... or at least make them a little more interesting ... as a tipsy Heather Gay made quite the claim while aboard a boat in Canouan with Captain Jason Chambers.

On Tuesday's new episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the women chartered a yacht in the Caribbean in what was essentially a crossover event with Below Deck Down Under. It was Heather and Whitney Rose who organized the getaway, explaining they knew Chambers from a previous trip to Australia.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Upon landing on the Grenadines island, the ladies were instantly smitten with the ship's hunky crew, including the one and only Captain Jason. And while Britani Bateman, in particular, had her eyes set on the Aussie captain, it was Gay who revealed she may have already been there, done that.

As the drinks were flowing on day one of the trip, Gay was seen playing in the water with Chambers, exclaiming at one point, "I'll ride him like a f--king bronco!"

That was followed by a chat between Heather and Britani, in which the latter expressed playful frustration Gay was "canoodling with Jason."

"But Jason and I are friends, we have a history, we've f--ked around before, there's nothing there," she said, shocking Bateman, who asked what she meant. "I'm saying we're friends, so there's latitude," Gay added.

In a confessional, Gay appeared shocked she made the bold claim, clearly not remembering it.

"I said that?! Serious faced?!" she exclaimed. "You can't use that. I don't know why I said that to her. Delete! Delete!"

So far, Chambers hasn't addressed Gay's claims, but he did call the women "lovely, all of them," while speaking with Us Magazine.

"They're really beautiful people. However, we know what they like when they're together. You'll see that. I've tried everything to try and break the ice. I brought some yoga and some Zen into it to try and stop it," he added of the drama, which included a major blowup between Lisa Barlow and her costars. "But I don't think there's anything we could have done to calm it down."