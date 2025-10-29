Nanny Stabs Grandfather to Death With Screwdriver, Chases Uncle and 3-Year-Old Toddler Outside

Royal Oak Police Department

Samantha Rae Booth faces multiple charges, including murder, child abuse, and assault with a dangerous weapon after she allegedly stabbed the 83-year-old while babysitting -- before giving chase when the child's uncle came in to rescue the toddler.

According to a report from Fox 11 News, Samantha Rae Booth, of Chesterfield, was arraigned Tuesday but refused to stand or appear on camera from her jail cell. She faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree child abuse (for committing the crime in the presence of a child), assault with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of resisting/obstructing police. Booth was denied bond.

The incident occurred Friday evening at a home on the 4300 block of Sheridan. Booth, who had been known to the family for approximately two years and had no prior criminal history, was watching a 3-year-old toddler while the child's mother was out of town.

Concern grew when the mother was unable to reach Booth. She contacted her father, David Ong, 83, to check on the toddler. When Ong failed to respond to his daughter in a timely manner, the mother contacted the child's uncle and sent him to the residence.

According to police, the uncle entered the front door and heard distressing noises coming from the basement. Upon going downstairs, he discovered Ong suffering from fatal stab wounds. The uncle quickly grabbed the 3-year-old, who was also in the basement, in an attempt to escape.

As he tried to flee, Booth allegedly attacked him. The uncle managed to get outside, where Booth followed, armed with a screwdriver. He and the child eventually found refuge in a nearby home until police arrived.

Officers arriving on the scene found Booth with blood on her hands. She allegedly dropped the weapon, stripped off her clothes, and attempted to run from police before being apprehended. Authorities later found suspected psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in her purse, though it remains unknown if she was under the influence during the attack.

Both the uncle and the toddler suffered minor injuries during their escape, and were taken to Corewell Hospital, where they were treated and released shortly afterward, police said, per Fox News. Ong received emergency medical care but ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald praised the relative’s actions: "We should all be grateful for the brave actions by her uncle to rescue the [3-year-old] from this horrific and dangerous situation. David Ong's murder is a shocking tragedy and the person responsible will be held accountable.”

Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore added, "We extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family as they cope with this tragic and senseless act of violence. No family should ever have to endure such loss, and we are keeping them in our thoughts."