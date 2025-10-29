Breaking Down Selling Sunset Drama Between Chrishell Stause & Emma Hernan Over 'Douchebag' Boyfriend

Instagram/Netflix

Amid Hernan's roller coaster relationship with Blake Davis, Chrishell makes it very known how she really feels about him and why she doesn't approve -- calling him "controlling" and listing off his "huge red flags."

Eagle-eyed fans have realized something was off between on-screen Selling Sunset besties Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan for some time, with the new season shedding some light into the drama.

The apparent feud stems from Emma's relationship with a man named Blake Davis, a real estate developer from a wealthy family. Though he apparently filmed scenes for the Netflix series last season, they were cut, so he made his debut on the fourth episode of the just-dropped Season 9.

It's clear from the jump that Chrishell doesn't like Blake, who was seen meeting Hernan, Stause and Chelsea Lazkani for launch. He didn't make the best first impression, first admitting he's never had a fruit or vegetable in his entire life and, overall, coming off as a bit of a bro.

Or, as Chrishell put it in a confessional, "It feels like I'm having a conversation with a child or a drunk cheerleader."

During their lunch, Blake admitted he felt "there's no way I'll ever deserve Emma," listing off all the things he likes about her, before telling her, "Love you."

While Chelsea showed her support after he left the table. Chrishell did not.

"You don't want to feel like you're being someone's mom ... it feels like you'd be his mom a little bit," Stause told Hernan. "I hope he's still maturing. God forbid he doesn't. I don't think this is your person. But that's also probably not what you want to hear right now, so I'll be quiet."

In the fifth episode, Emma admitted that their relationship is sometimes crazy, saying Blake "doesn't want me to work" -- something which has caused friction between them. "I can't even believe that's a conversation. What a douchebag," Chrishell exclaimed upon hearing that, before Emma clarified that she has no intention to stop working.

Stause said she feared Blake would totally "isolate" Emma from her friends, accusing him of being controlling and warning her he might be planning to "knock her up" to lock it down. "There is a textbook playbook about men that do that," Chrishell said, calling him a "love bomber" before making it crystal clear that she is "not happy for" Emma.

"It's hard to watch you with someone who doesn't treat you the way you deserve to be treated," Stause added.

In the season's sixth episode, Emma admitted that it was difficult to be dating someone while dealing with an unsupportive friend, before once again chatting with both Chrishell and Chelsea about the relationship.

"I don't approve of Blake. He's really controlling. I've seen him be extremely obsessive," Chrishell said in a confessional. "He tries to control different things she says, does, who she hangs out with, who she posts. Huge red flags, that's just really unacceptable."

As Chrishell also told Emma, to her face, that Blake is "the worst," Emma said it was starting to feel as if Chrishell was not just making fun of her boyfriend, but her as well. Chelsea, meanwhile, admitted in a confessional she also saw "red flags" about Blake, but would be keeping her opinions private.

By the eighth episode of the season, Emma started to come around, claiming Blake had asked her to marry him. She, however, turned it down.

"I ended things with him, like, for good, for good," she insisted to Chrishell. "He proposed and I knew it wasn't right when he did it. Worst proposal ever," she added, claiming he was drunk, before saying the situation made her come "to the realization ... he was just not my person."

Emma later explained the final straw in their relationship was him getting more "jealous and possessive," claiming it "bothered him" anytime she went on listings. While Chrishell apologized for not making it easy on Emma by sharing her blunt opinion of Blake, she also said her behavior at least proved she would always keep it real with her friend.

Though that's the last we saw the pair talk about Blake, Emma later admitted in the final episode of the season that she "always believes in second," third, fourth, and fifth chances. "If he chooses to step up and do the things I need him to do, would I be open to a conversation? Maybe," she teased, before a trailer for the reunion showed Emma and Chrishell appear to fight about Blake.

The reunion, it seems, was filmed in August, while the season appears to have wrapped filming in February. The timing is important here, as rumors of a feud between the two friends started in May, after they stopped interacting with each other as much on social media.

In the comments of one Instagram post in late May, Chrishell was asked what was going on there, with Stause bluntly responding, "Ask her about her MAGA bf who told me pronouns are dumb and that he likes to use the N word. I just can’t with that. Too old to allow that in. But love her from afar."

Blake later denied her accusations while speaking with the Daily Mail, claiming that only once did he incorrectly refer to Stause's partner G Flip as the reality star's wife, before using the correct pronouns after being informed they are non-binary.

Emma and Blake later split in July, before they rekindled things again by September, with the reunion filming somewhere in between. Looking at social media, it appears the two are very much still together ... while things between Hernan and Stause seem to still be on the outs.