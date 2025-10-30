Colin Farrell Shares Why Tom Cruise "Wasn't Very Happy" With Him on 'Minority Report' Set

Getty

While making the 2002 sci-fi hit 'Minority Report,' Colin Farrell says that Tom Cruise "wasn't very happy" with him after the Irish actor celebrated his 25th birthday and then showed up on set, flubbing his lines, resulting in an embarrassing 46 takes for one particular scene.

The 49-year-old actor appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night and shared an amusing story about a catastrophic day on set that happened to fall on his 25th birthday.

Farrell admitted he had previously tried to take the night off for the big date, with no luck. "I begged production -- who did I think I was? -- of a $120 million film if they [could] not have me working on my birthday," he joked to a laughing Colbert.

The answer, of course, was no. Even though he had a 6:00 a.m. call time looming, Farrell still "got up to all sorts of nonsense the night before."

And his morning was instantly a disaster. "I remember getting into bed, and as soon as I turned off the light the phone rang and it was the driver, [who] said, 'It's 10 past 6.' And I went, 'Oh, s**t.'"

Arriving on set, Farrell was in such rough shape from his night of drunken debauchery that an assistant director told him, "You can't go to the set like this." His immediate, desperate solution? "I went, 'Just get me six Pacifico Cervezas and a packet of 20 [Marlboro] Red,'" he confessed.

Farrell, who has been sober for years and checked into rehab shortly after this era, made a point to caution the audience. "Now, listen, it's not cool because two years later I went to rehab, right? But it worked in the moment," he quipped. "All the holy people that we look to on how to live a life would say the present is all that counts."

After having "a couple of beers," the Irish actor hit the set, but things only got worse as he battled a complicated sci-fi line he simply couldn't nail.

"It was terrible. I will never forget the line I had that I couldn't get out," he said. The tongue-twister? "I'm sure you've all grasped the fundamental paradox of pre-crime methodology."

“I will never forget the line I had that I couldn't get out,” Farrell confessed.

But Farrell's flubs kept coming. It was so bad that a crew member tried to gently suggest he take a break. "I remember [the crew] coming up and saying, 'Do you want to go out and take a breath of fresh air?'" Farrell recalled. But he refused, thinking, "If I go out and take a breath of fresh air, then I'll be under more pressure when I come back in to be better. And I went, 'No, we'll just go through it.'"

The embarrassing result? "We did 46 takes," he revealed: "Tom wasn't very happy with me. Tom, who I love, was not very happy!"