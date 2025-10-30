Jeff Probst Reveals Why He Doubled Over on Survivor: 'It's No Joke, Man'

CBS

After a medical issue involving one of the contestants, Probst himself also seemed affected by the conditions -- something he opened up about a bit more on a podcast after the most recent episode.

The castaways on Survivor may have been the ones getting put through the wringer during a reward challenge on Thursday's new hour, but it was host Jeff Probst who was really feeling the heat.

On last night's episode, there were two moments of concern as the cast gathered for a challenge in the hot, Fijian heat. First, competitor Kristina Mills looked a bit off, taking a seat as Probst laid out the details for the challenge. Concerned, he sent medical to check her out, out of an abundance of caution -- as the show's doctor pointed out "it is brutally hot here."

He chalked up the moment to a mix of heat, excitement and adrenaline, gave her some water, and Kristina was then ready to compete.

After the challenge, however, it was Probst -- who also runs around quite a bit in the shadeless challenge area, narrating the tribes' progress -- who doubled over, seemingly having a hard time catching his own breath. "Jeff, you out of breath, too?" asked Rizo Velovic, as Probst responded, "It's no joke, man." Rizo then shot back a classic Probst line, telling him, "Welcome to Survivor."

Addressing the moment on his On Fire with Jeff Probst Podcast, Probst was asked by former contestant Jeremy Collins how hot it truly was the day they filmed.

"The island where that challenge took place is the single hottest spot we ever shoot in Fiji. It might be the hottest spot in all of Fiji," said Jeff. "I don't know why and I've asked people on our team, and I never get a good answer. And I'm sure there's somebody listening right now saying, 'Probst, it's a basic barometric pressure thing.'"

"It is so dense, that one spot. It's like you're in a sauna and someone is pouring more water on the coals. And I'm not exaggerating," he then added.

"Here's what happens every single time. You get off the boat. You have this amazing boat ride. It's beautiful skies, the wind is blowing your hair back, you feel amazing. And then you step off the boat and walk into this dense forest and the chiche is, everybody says, 'Man, it's so hot today,'" he continued.

"And we all know we say it and we all try not to say it. 'I'm not gonna say it today. I'm not gonna complain about the heat. I'm not gonna say anything,'" added Probst. "And then you walk in and you go, 'But my God, it's so hot again today!'"

