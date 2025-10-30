Kody Brown Taken Down by Eric Decker & Shawn Johnson During Murderball on Special Forces (Exclusive Clip)

YouTube/FOX

In a preview for the muddy "Murderball" challenge, the Sister Wives star is tackled by Decker, Johnson, and other recruits as they face off in a grueling task.

Things are getting muddy on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test!

In TooFab's exclusive preview of Thursday's episode of the FOX military training series, which is titled "Grit," the recruits get down and dirty in a ruthless task of selection challenge, called "Murderball." And it appears that, at one point, Sister Wives star Kody Brown was a primary target of his competitors during the game.

According to FOX, for the "Murderball" challenge, the recruits are "split into two teams and must fight to get a ball over the opposition’s goal line," with the preview footage showing that it all goes down in a field of mud.

The clip shows Brown running into the heated fray after being called by Directing Staff (DS), before he's immediately tackled by Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson, and former NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb steals the ball. Brown gets taken down once again by former NFL star Eric Decker and Cobb, before the recruits all dog pile on one another.

Decker's wife, Jessie James Decker, can be heard yelling, "Watch your knee, Eric!" with the ex-wide receiver rolling in the mud with a groan, seemingly in pain. "Get up, 6!" DS yells, referring to Decker, before the preview clip ends with DS calling for recruit #11, Johnson's husband, Andrew East.

Watch the muddy face off in the clip, below!

In addition to Brown, the Easts and the Deckers, other stars who are still in the competition include: Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia, Mark Estes, Chanel Iman, Christie Pearce Rampone, and Gia Giudice.

According to FOX, along with the "Murderball" challenge, Thursday's new episode will see the recruits tasked with a challenge called the "Postman's Walk," in which the stars will be split into teams, and will have "10 minutes to sidestep along a 165-foot stretch of rope suspended 200-foot above a canyon floor."

Season 4 has been as grueling as its predecessors, with stars being challenged not only physically, but also emotionally -- and not just from the challenges. Special Forces has forced recruits to face difficult experiences they've been through in their personal lives, including Brianna LaPaglia detailing her "bad relationship" with ex Zach Bryan, and model Chanel Iman breaking down as she opened up about the dark side of the fashion and modeling world during last week's episode.