Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Family Group Text After Khloé Kardashian's Negative Message: 'Talking S--t'

Kourtney Kardashian is fed up with the family group chat.

During the October 29 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed her sister Khloé Kardashian sending a negative text was the reason for her sudden departure from the family thread.

"I just left a chat with Khloé," Kourtney told friend Simon Huck. "I couldn't control myself."

While Kourtney didn't read the message out loud, she described it to Simon as Khloé "talking s--t about everything and everyone."

"Khloé is just talking negatively about somebody who posted something," Kourtney revealed in a confessional.

She continued: "'Oh my gosh, this person,' and just, like, talking s--t about them and, 'How could they post this,' you know, just analyzing it and I'm like, 'Really?' This is not what we have time for, and I just said, 'Let them live their lives, you know?'"

And if you know The Kardashians, you know Khloé isn't going down without a fight. In her own confessional she clarified what she was saying in the message and who she was talking to.

"First of all, I wasn't talking to her," Khloé admitted in a confessional. "I was talking to Kylie and Kris Jenner, who chimed in. And Kourtney was like, 'Can't you just let people be who they are?' You're defending someone -- and I said, 'Can't you give me the same energy,' basically. Can't you let me be who I am? And she's like, 'You're so f--king negative,' and just leaves the chat. And I'm thinking, 'What a p---y.' Who says something then exits? That's so lame."

Since marrying Travis Barker, Kourtney said she's focused on having everything in her life positive and moving with "light and love."

"I'm just trying to limit my communication with people all day long," Kourtney added in her confessional. "And then when someone gives me a reason to just leave the conversation, then I'm going to take it."

Khloé, on the other hand, has frequently noted that she finds Kourtney to be the negative one.

"You want to say I'm negative? I'm miserable? You are projecting," Khloé noted in her own confessional. "You are unhappy in your life and you're taking it out on me. Whatever you're going through, work it out, don't flip s--t on me. I'm a very happy, positive, loving person. I live a great life. You can suck my big, fat d--k."

While the pair were airing their frustrations in their confessionals, in a sneak peek of next week's episode, Khloé and Kourtney sit down to discuss the drama after Kourtney attempted to dodge Khloe's calls.

"We've obviously had a little tension lately but you’re such a p---y," Khloé told Kourtney, who quipped back, "It's called protecting my energy."

Khloé on the other hand felt she was "running away" from having a face to face conversation about their relationship.