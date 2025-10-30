Kourtney Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting with Ex Scott Disick: 'It's Not Easy'

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about co-parenting with her ex Scott Disick.

During Thursday's new episode of The Kardashians, the reality star gave rare insight into how she and Scott, 42, co-parent their three children: Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10.

In the episode, Kourtney, 46, shot a campaign for her brand Lemme with Julia Fox. The Poosh founder greeted the actress -- who shares 4-year-old son Valentino with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev -- and the two shared a hug.

After Fox asked about Kourtney's son Rocky -- whom she shares with husband Travis Barker -- the HIM star expressed that she wants to have another child.

"I want to have another baby so bad. But I'm like, 'With who?'" she told Kourtney, who replied, "Wait till the right situation, because I feel like … Having the parents together is such a dream. I think about it all the time."

"But it's okay. A lot of people do it," she added, before Fox then praised the mom of four.

"But you’ve been able to co-parent really well," Fox said. "The kids seem so happy and they're obsessed with you guys.”

"Yeah, and people do it," Kourtney responded.

The Lemme founder spoke about her co-parenting relationship with Scott in a confessional.

"I think with co-parenting it's always trying to be cordial, do our best to be on the same page," she explained. "It's not easy."

Kourtney and Scott have been co-parenting their kids for over 10 years since their 2015 split. Kourtney, meanwhile, has been married to Travis Barker since 2022. The couple welcomed Rocky in November 2023.

While Kourtney and Scott seem to be experts in co-parenting, the latter shared a shocking proposition during last week's episode that could possibly change how he co-parents with his ex.

During a conversation with Khloé Kardashian in last Thursday's episode, Scott said he's considering possibly moving to New York City ... and wants to take 15-year-old son Mason with him.

"I have something I gotta throw past ya and you can tell me what you think," he began, as Khloé visited his home. "So, I've been thinking about it for a minute and the fires were kind of crazy and everything; I feel like California's been pretty crazy. I think I might move back to New York."

Khloé was shocked by his idea, her jaw dropping as she exclaimed, "Shut up! But you can't!"

"But I can," he responded, saying it feels like he doesn't "have that much reason to live in Hidden Hills anymore." When asked what that means for son Mason, Scott added that the teen would "move with me."

"That's insanity," Khloé said, as Disick added that he would "fly" the other kids -- Penelope and Reign -- out for visits. He then told Khloé that he'd likely live somewhere Uptown in NYC, where Mason would attend a private school.

He went on to answer some of Khloé's questions during their conversation, saying he would probably sell his home, and the ones he's flipping, before setting up a house-flipping gig on the East Coast. His biggest concern, however, were his two younger kids he shares with Kourtney as he said he wasn't sure how easy it would be for them to make the back-and-forth trips across country. He added that he also hadn't spoken with the kids or their mother, his ex, about the idea.