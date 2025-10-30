Social Media Reacts to Jennifer Lawrence Calling Herself 'Annoying': 'Our Pop Culture Is Sick'

Getty

Social media was up in arms after the beloved Hunger Games actress called old interviews of herself "annoying."

After Jennifer Lawrence labeled old interviews of herself for being "embarrassing," social media users quickly came to her defense.

This week, the Silver Linings Playbook actress sat down with The New Yorker and got candid about the challenges of her early fame.

"So hyper. So embarrassing," she shared about her old press appearances, in which she won over a solid fan base with her unserious interviews and relatable reactions.

"Well, it is, or it was, my genuine personality," Lawrence shared. "But it was also a defense mechanism. And so it was a defense mechanism, to just be, like, 'I'm not like that! I poop my pants every day!'"

"I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying. I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying," she added. "I felt -- I didn't feel, I was, I think -- rejected not for my movies, not for my politics, but for me, for my personality."

X exploded in support for the actress after those comments got a lot of pickup.

“This is so sad to read. One of the reasons why I loved Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t just because she was a talented actor but because she was so funny in her interviews,” said one user. “It was refreshing to see someone not take themselves too seriously and have a sense of humour.”

The comments also began a deeper conversation about the way society treats women with bigger personalities.

“It truly does suck that Jennifer Lawrence feels like she has to say this. We supposedly raise kids to ‘be themselves’, that's exactly what she did by her own admission,” wrote another user. “And she gets ridiculed by bad faith actors, leading her to this well of self doubt. Our pop culture is sick.”

On Tiktok, commenters were confused by Lawrence’s comments, with many stating that they found her personality “endearing,” and a “breath of fresh air.”

“I hope she knows we all loved her back then for being genuine and still do,” one comment said.

“Oh I loved her interviews,” recalled another one. “They still bring me joy today. So sad how she got that impression. People always want to ruin the brightest lights in others.”

When reflecting on her hiatus, the actress told Vanity Fair in 2021, “I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t she run?’”