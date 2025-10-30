Why Justin Bieber Butt Heads with Hailey's Doula During Birth of Their Son Jack Blues

"I was hella emotional because it's like, this is like one of the most important times of your life," Justin began during one of his daily live streams.

Justin Bieber is opening up about his wife Hailey's labor.

During one of his daily Twitch streams he began earlier last week, the "Ghost" singer revealed he got into an argument with their doula while Hailey was giving birth to their son Jack Blues in August 2024.

"I remember dealing with, like… there was tension with… 'cause we had a doula and then we had a nurse as well, and the nurse and the doula were really kind of butting heads," he told his friends during the stream.

Bieber continued: "Then I was butting heads with the doula, and it was just like this… and I was hella emotional because it's like, this is like one of the most important times of your life, and I remember just like, I think I was being really strong with the doula."

He recalled Hailey feeling anxious about the situation and asked Justin to apologize to the doula.

The 31-year-old recalled Hailey telling him to, "'Just clear the air.'"

Justin recalled realizing it was one of the most important days of his life and his emotions were getting the better of him.

"'I don't want you to take away from my moment either as the dad,'" he said he told the doula, adding there were times where he felt like the doula was taking over in the room.

"'I got this too.' There’s times when I need to console Hailey and I felt like she was pushing me to the side so that she could do [her job]," he recalled.

Justin felt he had "good instincts" as a first time dad too.

During the streams, fans have noticed the playpen in the middle of the studio he is streaming from. His baby Jack Blues has not been seen playing in the play pen as of yet.