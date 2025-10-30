Jen Affleck's Husband Zac Slams 'Disgusting' TikTok About Her DWTS Elimination

TikTok/Instagram

On Tuesday night's Halloween episode of DWTS, Jen and her partner, Jan Ravnik, were sent home in a shocking elimination. When the results were announced, Jen's husband, Zac, could be seen with his head in his hands in the audience, seemingly upset over the news.

Following the elimination, a TikTok user named Tayler McRae appeared to poke fun at Zac's reaction to Jen's elimination in a now-viral video. In the clip, McRae's boyfriend, Josh, seemingly reenacted Zac putting his head in his hands as it was announced his wife and Jan were being eliminated -- before smirking at the camera, with the video appearing to suggest that Zac was happy Jen will no longer be on DWTS.

"Zack [sic] Affleck watching Jen get eliminated from DWTS," McRae wrote over the video, adding in the caption, "FREE HER!!!! SHE HAD SO MUCH POTENTIAL."

Zac -- who shares kids Nora, 3, Lucas, 2, and Penny, 8 months, with Jen -- slammed the TikTok user in the comments section, writing, "Youre honestly disgusting. Grow up."

McRae replied, "womp womp."

Despite Zac's comment, many TikTok users seemingly agreed with what McRae was suggesting. Some Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fans have blamed Zac for why Jen possibly didn't reach her potential for creating chemistry with Jan, believing Jen was holding back so as not to upset her husband.

As viewers can recall, Mormon Wives has documented the ups and downs in Jen and Zac's marriage, most notably in the first season when Zac got upset and even threatened divorce after Jen and MomTok went to a Chippendales show in Las Vegas.

"Shaking his head like he isn't the reason she (probably) felt like she needed to hold back when it came to chemistry 😭," a user wrote, to which McRae agreed, "RIGHT. RIGHT."

"No one is understanding this post! She could not open up and truly dance with her partner because of Zach. You could practically see the smoke coming from his head behind that fake smile as they danced," another TikTok user commented on McRae's video. McRae again replied, "THANK U."

"You can tell who watches SLOMW and who doesn't 😆," a person chimed in, as another said, "YES!! There was NO Chemistry when they were dancing! I blame her husband for that.. remember chippendales.. 🤷🏻‍♀."

Jen, meanwhile, has not appeared to have commented on the video.

In the past, Zac has opened up about supporting his wife, after a fan on Instagram said they hoped he was "not freaking out" about her partnership.