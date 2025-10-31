'Cooped Up' 27-Year-Old Olympic Hopeful Stabs and Kills Uber Driver During 'Joyride': Sheriff

El Paso Sheriff's Office

Before allegedly killing 38-year-old Jeremy Campbell, Dawson reportedly told officers she felt "cooped up" and ordered the Uber for a spontaneous "joyride," claiming Campbell attempted to assault her before she stabbed him to death, abandoned his body and drove his blood-soaked car back to her apartment.

Khayla Dawson, a 27-year-old Olympic hopeful from Colorado Springs, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of her Uber driver, Jeremy Campbell. Authorities accuse Dawson of brutally attacking Campbell, stealing his vehicle, and dumping his body in a desolate field near Colorado Springs.

According to a report from CBS News, Dawson, a track and field athlete who recently competed in the USA Olympic Trials in 2024, now faces multiple felony counts, including aggravated robbery, second-degree motor vehicle theft, and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation began early Monday morning when the El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person, identified as 38-year-old Jeremy Campbell, an Uber driver from the Cimarron Hills area. Family members, who noted that Campbell was paralyzed on his right side, were concerned when he failed to return home after a late-night fare.

Investigators immediately contacted Uber, who provided route data and identified and confirmed Dawson as Campbell's final customer. The trip, which began late Sunday, was intended to end at a location on Bent Spur Trail but was abruptly canceled by Dawson just before 3 a.m. Per Law&Crime, Campbell's girlfriend also said his phone was last seen on Snapchat maps at Dawson's apartment complex, where his vehicle was located with "a large puddle of blood" inside and blood spatter all over.

When initially questioned by detectives, Dawson told them Campbell took her to an address on Eastonville Road, where she stabbed and killed him, left him there and then took the car back to her apartment. She also provided a bizarre reason to her ride. She allegedly claimed she felt "cooped up" and ordered the Uber intending to visit her friend, and then later take the car for a spontaneous "joyride" and get some air. She claimed she would call another ride once she reached her destination.

Dawson alleged Campbell had taken her to the Eastonville Road address, claiming she fell asleep and woke up as Campbell attempted to sexually assault her, leading her to stab him in self-defense.

She reportedly told deputies that Campbell pulled out a knife as well, and she stabbed him in the neck and, during the struggle, he drove the car through a fence into a field. She then pulled him out of the car, got in the driver's seat and drove his car back to his apartment.

After she told authorities where the stabbing occurred, Campbell was found with multiple stab wounds to his head and face, and defensive wounds on his left hand. A search of Dawson's apartment uncovered crucial evidence: the largest knife from her butcher block was missing, the victim’s car key fob was hidden in a box of dryer sheets, and Campbell’s wallet was concealed inside a lunch box. They also found an "approximate 18-inch blade machete-type knife" hidden behind a cabinet in her living room.

Further investigation of the area where the attack allegedly occurred led detectives to a field near Eastonville Road and Hodgen Road, where they found a knife matching the one missing from Dawson's kitchen set, along with two of her credit cards.