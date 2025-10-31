Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker Exit Special Forces After Brutal Injury

FOX

"I'm gonna push myself to exhaustion,” confessed Eric Decker about his approach to the challenges on Special Forces. “I know it's gonna be difficult. I'm just gonna go until my body says no.”

Eric Decker loves a good physical challenge, but this time, his body had to deny his request.

In the latest episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, audiences witnessed a harsh military challenge where participants fought boldly over a mud pit. Unfortunately, Decker pushed his body too far amidst his determination to succeed.

Before the incident, Jessie James Decker shared in a confessional that she was looking forward to seeing her husband participate in the thrilling exercise. "Eric hasn't had this kind of physical challenge since he's played football. I want him to have that time again," she shared.

Previously, the former NFL wide receiver had confessed during a staff meeting that he was becoming more and more “exhausted” in “his soul.”

In spite of this, he was ready to join his teammates in the mud, but after getting tossed on the ground, he later noticed a back injury — mentioning he felt something “popped.”

Yet, after a visit with the on-base doctor, his time on the show was forced to come to an end.

“We can't inflict any more punishment on your hip. I don't think that we can really safely let you carry on," explained Dr. Andy Brown.

Decker returned to the base to disclose the news to his wife, who began packing her bags and telling him, “I’m going with you. We ride together, we fly together.”

Special Forces is notorious for its difficult challenges and for pushing participants to their wildest limits.

In an interview with Eyewitness News WTVO, the couple admitted that they had been asked to join the cast for the first season. When the opportunity was brought up again, the country singer didn’t hesitate to participate, explaining her husband “never got over” not being involved.

She immediately spoke to her friends who had been on the cast, and they shared some vital advice with the parents of four.

“They scared us all to death, don’t do this, but do this,” their friends confessed.“It’s going to be a great experience, but it’s going to be the hardest thing you’ve ever done.”