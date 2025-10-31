Hollywood Halloween 2025 -- This Is Every Must-See Celebrity Costume!

Hollywood does not come to play for Halloween.

Already, stars including Julia Fox, Janelle Monae and Demi Lovato are making headlines for their costumes ... for better or worse!

Fox has been seeing some early backlash after dressing as Jackie Kennedy following JFK's assassination, referring to herself as "Jackie O Nasty" in an interview sporting the pink Chanel suit and a pink pillbox hat the former First Lady was wearing when her husband was killed.

Monae, meanwhile, has impressed with a number of costumes -- transforming into a male vampire for her Vampire Beach Party, as well as the Cat In the Hat for a TV appearance. In both getups, she was unrecognizable!

Then there's Lovato, who dressed as a viral meme of herself! This year, she rocked a "Poot Lovato" look, referring to a viral meme based on an unflattering, overexposed screen grab of Lovato from 2024. A backstory was later created for "Poot," who was described as being Lovato's fictional twin sister who had been locked in the basement.

