JFK & Jackie Kennedy's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Rips Julia Fox's 'Disgusting' Costume

Getty

After Julia Fox attended a Halloween party wearing a replica of Jackie Kennedy’s infamous pink channel suit, covered in blood, Schlossberg took to X to directly comment on the costume.

Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy’s grandson, had some things to say about Julia Fox’s costume of choice.

Yesterday, Fox made an appearance at The Cursed Amulet’s Halloween Party in New York City wearing Jackie Kennedy’s infamous pink suit. The costume immediately went viral online for a specific reason — the suit was covered in blood, to represent Kennedy's appearance after the assassination of her husband.

Social media exploded in debate, wondering if Fox took it too far with her costume with users commenting on the insensitivity of the outfit.

"Honestly, what she did is beyond disrespectful. who thinks it's okay to turn someone's real-life tragedy into a halloween costume? it's just disturbing. I'm sorry you had to see it," said one user.

Amid the discourse, Schlossberg, Kennedy's grandson, spoke his mind regarding the situation.

"Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate and dangerous," he said earlier today on X. "I’m sure her late grandmother would agree."

A minute after his message was posted, Fox shared an Instagram statement explaining why she picked this historical moment for her Halloween getup.

"I'm dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement," Fox began.

"When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’ The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history," she noted. "Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation."

"Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery," Fox stated. "It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once. A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality. It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance. Long live Jackie O ♥️"