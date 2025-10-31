Jonathan Van Ness Addresses 'Conversation' Around 70-Pound Weight Loss Using GLP-1 Meds

TikTok

Jonathan Van Ness is breaking his silence on his 70-pound weight loss, while responding to claims he's no longer body positive.

Jonathan Van Ness is addressing the "conversation" surrounding their recent weight loss.

After the Queer Eye star began receiving comments about their physical changes, Van Ness took to TikTok on Thursday to set the record straight on some of the online chatter.

“I have always felt confident and beautiful about my body no matter what size I was,” they stated. “In 2023, I had a medical issue.”

They explained that the health scare prompted them to get a “colonoscopy,” because they just “didn’t feel good.”

Then, Van Ness reached a conclusion: If the colonoscopy didn't find anything "severely wrong," the star would begin taking GLP-1 medication, a popular treatment for type 2 Diabetes, now being used as weight loss support.

Since then, the Queer Eye star has been attending Solidcore classes and has transformed their physique.

"My body has never looked like this. I've always wanted to have an ab," explained Van Ness. “I’ve never had abs. And I feel really good, so I’m taking my shirt off a lot.”

"I was always really cute and I always felt cute," the hairstylist said on the clip, when speaking about their unwavering confidence. "But I just didn’t feel good, and now I feel good."

But Van Ness wants to address some allegations floating around — insisting that just because he lost weight, it doesn't mean that he isn't still body positive. “What do you mean? I’m all about body neutrality,” Van Ness said about the claims.

“The way that you look does not define your worth, doesn't define your lovableness,” he continued. “You are worth love and worth celebration, no matter what your body looks like.”

Comments of outpouring support quickly flooded the star’s account.

“This is so true you’ve always been out there doing flips and figure skating and being cute and never felt like you 'waited to be the [right] size' to be who you [are,]” said one user.

Van Ness divulged he began taking GLP-1 medication on September of 2024, in efforts to manage their eating disorder.