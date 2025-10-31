Robert Irwin Says Russell Crowe Gives Him 'Very In-Depth Feedback' on DWTS

Getty

While on the red carpet for the premiere of 'Nuremberg,' Robert Irwin revealed family friend Russell Crowe as one of his biggest 'Dancing with the Stars' fans and supporters who goes the extra mile with "very in-depth" critiques, adding that he'll "really delve into the detail" with his feedback.

The young conservationist, 21, revealed the A-list actor has become his dedicated dance critic, texting him specific performance notes after every episode. Irwin shared the details with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the premiere of Crowe's new film, Nuremberg.

"I'm incredibly grateful for his support on this dancing journey," Robert told the outlet. "It's actually been really cool because Russell will message after a performance and go, ‘Wow, this was…’ Instead of just saying, ‘Great dance.’”

Irwin explained that Crowe's critique goes far beyond a simple note of congratulations. Instead of just saying, "This was a really great dance," the Gladiator star truly delves into the specifics.

"He'll really delve into the detail of, 'OK, these steps were great, love the lines, love the clarity in the storytelling.' To really get that very in-depth feedback is amazing, and it means a lot," Irwin gushed.

For the wildlife expert, who has no formal dance training, the detailed notes are invaluable. Irwin views his time on the show as more than a competition; it’s a platform to carry on his family’s legacy.

"What I'm doing -- I'm not a dancer, I'm trying to tell my story through dance, I'm trying to spread my message of positivity and passion and enthusiasm through dance," he said. "And Russell being there to support that means a lot."

The long-standing bond between Crowe and the Irwin family dates back decades, beginning with the late "Crocodile Hunter," Steve Irwin, who passed away in 2006.

“Russell has been someone in our lives who’s really just always been there for us. He was a great mate of my dad’s,” Robert said, referring to his famous father. “Through thick and thin, he’s always been there. He’s an incredible human being and someone that is certainly an inspiration to me and someone I’ve looked up to for a long time.”

While speaking to Access Hollywood, Crowe, 61, talked about his connection with the Irwin family and gushed about Robert, saying he watches him on Dancing With the Stars “every week,” adding, “I think he’s doing fantastically, man. He’s lifting my soul every week.”

Russell continued, “Me and his dad were great mates, and so I’ve watched him grow up. I’m just so unreasonably proud of who he is as a person. He’s just such a solid young man.”