Jessica Simpson Marks 8 Years of Sobriety in Powerful Post: 'Today I Am Clear'

Jessica Simpson is reflecting on her sobriety journey as she marks another milestone.

On Saturday, the singer took to Instagram to celebrate eight years of sobriety, and opened up about how her past struggles with alcohol negatively impacted her life.

"8 years ago today I made the choice to confront, to confess and to let go of the self sabotaging parts of my life that I was choosing," Simpson began in the caption of her post, which featured a selfie of herself smiling in a red-and-black plaid shirt. "Making that decision allowed me to fully live in the pursuit of Gods purpose for my life."

"Alcohol silenced my intuition, blocked my dreams and chased my circulating fears of complacency," she continued. "Today I am clear. Today I am driven by faith. Both fear and faith are something that we feel and may not see, I'm so happy I chose faith over fear."

"It was not in the fight that I found my strength, it was in the surrender," Simpson concluded.

The mom of three -- who shares kids Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 6, with estranged husband Eric Johnson -- has continued to be open with her fans about her sobriety journey over the years.

Last year, Simpson celebrated seven years of sobriety with a touching post. At the time, the actress marked seven years of "being alcohol free," sharing a black-and-white photo of herself appearing to look out of a window while on a plane.

"7yrs ago today I walked myself into the light of being alcohol free 🤍," she captioned the post.

Her post came a couple of months after she shut down speculation that she had relapsed after some fans believed she'd been drinking again.

In August 2024, the "With You" singer responded to a fan who told her to "stop drinking" in the comments section of an Instagram post she shared at the time, which featured a photo of her son Ace.

"I haven't wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family," Simpson clapped back.

She continued, "Thank. You for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way."