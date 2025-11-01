Mariah Carey Kicks Off Holiday Season with Annual 'It's Time' Video, Recruits Billy Eichner

Instagram

The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer marked the official start of the holiday season with her iconic yearly announcement, this year collaborating with Eichner in an ad for Sephora.

The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, is here to kick off the holiday season once again!

At midnight on Halloween on Friday, the 56-year-old singer shared her annual "It's Time" video on social media, this year teaming up with Billy Eichner and Sephora, as she marked the start of the holiday season, in which her 1994 Christmas hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," will undoubtedly dominate the charts once again.

For this year's "It's Time" video, Carey -- who can seen wearing a angel Halloween costume -- declares, "Halloween slayed!"

"But now, it's time," she adds, beginning to sing as the first few notes of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" start to play.

She then abruptly stops once she notices her vanity, revealing that her Sephora bag has bene knocked over and items are missing.

"Spill the tea, who’s the thief?" Carey asks, before Eichner -- who is dressed as an elf and carry Sephora bags and a Santa bag -- confesses, "Busted!"

"Bad news, Mariah Carey, the elves are striking this year," he adds. Elf revenge for putting us through holiday hell! Santa's helper quit, and I’m pawning all this so I can afford elf therapy."

"That's my blush, elf boy," Carey hits back, calling him out.

Eichner holds up a Sephora gift bag, gloating, "Your lipstick, I’m taking it!" He adds, "Christmas is canceled. No bells, no cheer, no glam. Bye sweetie!"

Carey argues that you "can't cancel Christmas," with Eichner asking if she has "any last words" before he leaves with his loot.

"Yeah," Carey replies, before she then belts out her whistle-noted line, "It's time!"

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" begins to play, with Carey transforming Eichner into a snowman, and her angel costume into a sparkly, red Santa suit. She then rides a reindeer-pulled sleigh as she drops off Sephora gift bags into chimneys.

"It’s Time!!!🎄🎁 #SephoraPartner," Carey captioned the video.

Eichner commented on the clip on Instagram, writing, "Always an honor to be your elf, @mariahcarey! ❤️🎄."

Carey has continued her annual tradition of kicking off the holiday season at midnight on Halloween since 2018, sharing an "It's Time" video every year since.

Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" -- which is one of the best-selling Christmas songs of all time -- first hit the charts in 1994. However, it took the single 25 years before it reached its place at number one on Billboard's Hot 100 list in 2019.