8 Celebs Who Admit They Like Dating Younger Men

Age may just be a number when it comes to love -- but for some people, they prefer when their partner is a little bit younger. While age gap romances are often looked down upon, these stars admit that they believe that there’s a benefit to romancing slightly younger men. Whether it’s because they have more in common with younger people or just don’t believe men their own age are interested in them, these celebs are all about dating younger.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson was married to her husband Eric Johnson for a decade but after their split, the singer admitted she was ready to try something new. While giving a little insight to her post-divorce dating life, Jessica said she was into younger men.

“I think I’m into younger men at the moment,” she told Extra. “When you’re newly separated...I feel like younger guys kinda like the confidence of an older woman, I'm discovering. I am having fun!”

Cher

Cher admits she’s set some dating rules for herself throughout her life but when she met her boyfriend A.E. Edwards, she decided it was time to break them. The music producer, who is 40 years her junior, made her realize that men her age and older just weren’t truly appreciating her.

“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve,” Cher said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She continued, “Older men just didn’t like me all that much. Do you know what I mean? I have had a couple boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason. And maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things, and you have the strong personality. I’m not giving up my personality for anybody, okay?”

Luann de Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps has dated plenty of men in her own age bracket but she says that as she enters her 60s, she’s more interested in dating younger guys. She explained that at this point in her life, men her age aren’t interested in dating women their own age.

“Age appropriate for me is … well I’ll tell you something: so, right now, all the 40-year-olds, the 30-40-year-olds, are up into my stuff, if I can say that. The 50-year-olds are like, ‘Oh damn, I’m 50. I need a 20-year-old.’ The 60-year-olds are a little challenged, you know what I mean, down in that department. And the 70-year-olds just want to have a good time all day long,” she said on Tamron Hall.

She continued, “So it’s really from the 40’s…you know, late 30s, 40s, for me, is my sweet spot,” she added. “But listen, a young 50-year-old … but the problem with 50-year-olds is they usually want younger women because they have that ‘midlife crisis.'"

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey may not currently be in a relationship but she’s often dated younger men. While she was dating Nick Cannon, who was over a decade her junior, Mariah said she shouldn’t be expected to date a boring old man. She explained that she had dated men her age in the past and it just didn’t work out for her.

“I don’t see what the big deal is,” Mariah told the Daily Express of her age gap romance. “Should I be with an old fuddy-duddy who would be boring and bleak? I have fun. It doesn’t really matter to me. I’ve already dealt with someone who was older than me. I don’t want to go back there. It’s not about the age, it’s just about finding the right person for you.”

Carole Radziwill

Carole Radziwill’s age gap romance with celebrity chef Adam Kenworthy played out on television and while they’re no longer together, Carole admits she still enjoys dating younger men. She explained that finding love is “better in your 50s,” especially being able to bring experience into the relationship.

“I don’t want to say to only date younger guys, but there’s something that [is different],” Carole told Us Weekly. “When you find something -- sometimes it’s age, sometimes it’s experience -- it’s more dynamic. And younger men, they just still know how to pursue and flirt.”

She added of being the older one in a relationship, “I can tell you from my own experience, it’s the confidence. When you’ve done it -- you’ve been through it, you’ve had marriages, and heartache, and joy, and triumphs, and success, and experience -- you bring all that to the table and it’s fantastic.”

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross says that as she’s gotten older, she’s found herself with a tendency to date men that are younger than her. She explained that she usually chooses younger men because she’s noticed an “openness” among younger men that’s different from men her own age.

“A lot of men my age are steeped in a toxic masculinity and have been raised in a culture where there is a particular way that a relationship looks. Anything that starts to smell of that for me -- I did enough of it where I was controlled and felt like I was a possession or a prize -- I just have no interest in it. And I will not do it again,” she said on the IMO podcast.

Joan Collins

Joan Collins has been married for decades but throughout her life, she’s often dated younger men. In fact, her husband Percy Gibson is 30 years her junior. As for why she prefers younger men, Joan says she doesn’t know -- but believes that “love has no limits.”

Joy Behar

Joy Behar may be married but she believes all women should date younger men. Before tying the knot with her husband Steve Janowitz, who is seven years her junior, Joy says she preferred to date people younger than herself -- and believes there are benefits to women dating younger men.

“I think it’s a really good plan to go with a guy younger. It’s scientifically smart to do it,” Joy said on The View. “I like them younger. I don’t want them old.”