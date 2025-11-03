Why Christine Brown Feels 'Betrayed' by Ex Sister Wife Robyn

TLC

Christine opens up about how Robyn betrayed her confidence and got her "in trouble" with Kody when they were married, as Robyn says there's still a lot of "toxicity in this family."

Christine Brown revealed where she stands with her former Sister Wives on Sunday's new episode of the Brown family's reality show -- and it's very clear she's no longer close with two of them.

While sitting down to a dinner with husband David Woolley, Christine was asked about her relationships with Janelle, Meri and Robyn, the latter of whom is the only one still in a relationship with Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives patriarch first married Meri in 1990 legally. He then went on to "spiritually" marry Janelle in 1993 and Christine the following year. Then Robyn joined the expanded family with a "spiritual" marriage in 2010. Kody then divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn in 2014.

After more than 25 years together, Christine split from Kody, leaving in November 2021, being the first sister wife to do so. Janelle soon followed, ending her relationship with him a year later. Meanwhile, Meri confirmed in January 2023 that she and Kody were also done for good.

"Janelle's great," Christine began, before realizing David really wanted to know about "the other two."

"I feel betrayed by Robyn, just betrayed," she explained. "I felt like I could never really trust her, ever. You know, there's things I confided in her, and then she would tell Kody and I'd get in trouble. I couldn't trust her."

In a confessional, Christine added, "There was just a couple times where I trusted her and I would tell her things that I thought were in confidence and then I'd get in trouble for them and Kody would get mad. I can't trust her, so I stopped confiding in her."

Kody, however, defended his wife in his own confessional.

"Well, I think it's really common that Robyn was always advocating for Christine and all my other wives," he said, adding Robyn always "wanted all those relationships to be good."

In her own confessional, Robyn acknowledged doing some meddling, expressing regret for doing so.

"Christine would say to me, 'I wish Kody would know this, I wish Kody would understand this, I'm struggling with this.' Me being kind of a naive fool, I thought I could help," she said, before admitting, "but I should have just stayed out of it completely."

Continuing her conversation with David, Christine said she "cut it off" with both Robyn and Meri after they "messed" with her; this as Meri said that, "through the years," they've "all been involved in hurts and disappointments" with one another.

"I remember she called me one time and she's like, 'Are we going to have a friendship, I want to be friends?'" Christine continued, not clarifying which former sister wife she was referencing. "I said, 'Girl, you were mean to me two months ago, you were mean, no, I'm not going to be friends with you!"

"I'm not going to have a friendship with people who are going to do me harm and who are going to do others harm that I love," she added, before addressing her relationship with Robyn's children, expressing her desire to have some form of relationship with them down the line.

"I would love to be closer to Robyn's kids. As they get older, if they reach out, I would love to have a relationship with them," she told David. "I didn't never intend to end it with Robin's kids. With her, yes, I was done, but not her kids."

As David expressed hope that someday they could all get along, Christine said she'd love to be able to coexist at some kind of annual family reunion in the future. "Eventually, everyone does need to get together. I don't know what that would take. Would it take therapy? I don't know," she shared.

Robyn, however, wasn't too hopeful.

"There's a lot of toxicity in this family, a lot. A lot of crap talk. A lot of nasty behavior back and forth," she said in a confessional. "I just don't think that throwing us together in a room and seeing what happens, I mean, that's just like it's bad idea."