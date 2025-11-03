Dave Franco Shoots Down Notion He's Only Famous 'Because' of Brother James Franco

Getty

"No one was going to hire me just because I was James Franco's little brother," Dave Franco told the outlet, adding: "If I sucked, I would've disappeared very quickly."

In a new, candid interview with Bustle, actor and director Dave Franco just shrugged off the idea that his thriving Hollywood career is merely a benefit of being the younger brother of movie star James Franco.

While acknowledging the initial boost a famous name can provide, the star of films like Neighbors and Now You See Me asserted that sheer talent and hard work are what ultimately cemented his place in the industry.

Dave, who also stepped behind the camera to direct the thriller The Rental, pushed back on the notion that a family connection is a guarantee of lasting success. He argued that the initial advantage of being a famous nepo-sibling could only take him so far.

The 40-year-old actor, who made his feature-film debut in 2007 in Superbad, didn't entirely dismiss the privilege a connection offers, suggesting that it might help a person get his foot in the door, such as James helping him get an agent.

However, he made it clear that converting that initial access into a decade-spanning career requires a strong professional foundation independent of one's last name.

Dave -- who very much stepped out of his brother’s shadow with notable roles in films like Neighbors, 21 Jump Street and Now You See Me, just to name a few -- also touched on his relationships with his brother and his wife, Alison Brie, with whom he frequently collaborates on creative projects. The two have shared the screen in the 2023 romantic-comedy Somebody I Used to Know and this year’s body horror film Together, where they were quite literally attached by the hip (and other appendages).

He shared that his older brother, James, remains supportive of his career, stating, "At this point, I think he's excited just to see me trying new things and to see me grow."

When discussing his collaboration with his wife, Dave noted that he is unconcerned by any labels that may arise from their joint projects, as well. Comparing the potential downside to the one he faces with his brother, Dave said he is fine being considered a footnote in his partner's legacy, too, stating, "If the downside of working with my wife is that people are saying, 'Oh, that's just Alison Brie's husband,' that's fine. It's worth it."

During a recent exclusive interview with TooFab, the Regretting You star also opened up about the dynamics of his professional and romantic life with Brie, chiming in on a particular viral video of the two.

In it, the couple opened up about their "meet cute" at 2011 Mardi Gras in New Orleans showing just how in love the pair are. They are seen talking over each other, looking lovingly into each others eyes and then -- out of nowhere -- Brie takes the chewing gum from her mouth and puts it into Franco's.

"I feel like I can talk about it now," Franco told Toofab. "Now that we're done with that press tour. That was for a movie called Together. That movie is absolute insanity. And we decided, 'Let's go insane. Let's do weird s--t on this press tour,'" he said.

Many fans rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the action, with one social media user calling it "a whole other level of love." While another referring to it as "diabolical."

"So, no, that's not something we typically do," Franco insisted.

As for where Franco draws the line with his wife Brie, it's sharing toothbrushes. "That's an absolute no. That's not even a conversation. If you bring that up, I'm going to judge you."

Next up, Dave reprises his role as Jack Wilder in the third Now You See Me film -- titled Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, which hits theaters on Nov. 14.