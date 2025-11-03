Missing Girl, 13, Found Alive Inside Box in Man's Basement After Meeting on Snapchat: Police

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

A Pennsylvania man is accused of grooming the teen under the guise of helping her get adopted before convincing her to travel 1,000 miles from her Louisiana home and then sexually abusing her.

"She was groomed, exploited, and then sexually abused by strangers who found her online," said Louisiana attorney general in a statement on Halloween after a 13-year-old girl was found alive inside a box in a Pennsylvania man's basement.

The unnamed teen allegedly met Ki-Shawn Crumity, 26, on Snapchat, where he purportedly promised to help her get adopted by a "trusted adult," according to police cited by Law&Crime. Instead, they claim that he exploited and sexually abused her almost daily.

Crumity has been charged with trafficking in individuals, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and selling or furnishing alcohol, per the outlet. He is one of three individuals police believe were involved in the trafficking of the young girl.

In a statement from The City of Pittsburgh, police stated that the local Special Victims Unit coordinated with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force, Pittsburgh Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit, and Pittsburgh SWAT in making the arrest late last week.

Pittsburgh's SVU received a report of a possible juvenile victim at an address in the city on October 30. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the home, leading to Crumity's arrest. He is currently being held at the Allegheny County Jail, per the release. He was denied bail.

Police said, per local CBS affiliate WWL, that the 13-year-old was first reported missing in Louisiana last week. Investigators were able to track her movements across several states until she was found alive in Pittsburgh.

A 62-year-old man was arrested in New Orleans after he reportedly admitted to being with her at the Greyhound bus station in Baton Rouge, per the news station. Another 62-year-old man, Ronald Smith, was allegedly spotted with her in Columbus, Georgia. He faces charges of simple kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Investigators believe that the girl first traveled from Louisiana to Georgia and then to Washington, DC by bus. There, she reportedly met a woman who asked her if she needed help, according to the affidavit reviewed by People.

They then traveled the rest of the way together, according to police, after the teen reportedly contacted Crumity and told him she was bringing a friend with her to Pittsburgh. That night, per the affidavit, all three would sleep in the same bed in Crumity's basement where the girl was ultimately held for several days until her rescue on Thursday, per the arrest affidavit seen by WWL.

After promising to help her with adoption, police are alleging that once she was with him, Crumity instead allegedly provided her with alcohol and edibles, and sexually assaulted her multiple times, according to statements made by the victim, in the week that she was with him.

The teen was reportedly recovered inside a box with a sheet covering it last Thursday in that same basement, according to Louisiana CBS affiliate WFAB. She reportedly told police she was sexually assaulted once or twice a day, with Crumity telling her "he would get in trouble" and that he "knew she was a runaway," per the complaint. The document states that Crumity also admitted to having sex with her.

The girl was transported to a local hospital where it was confirmed she had been sexually assaulted, per the affidavit. Police also reported the girl saying that being at the hospital was "the safest she ever felt."

"This is just one example of the dangers of social media and of human trafficking," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in her department's statement. Authorities have said that more arrests and charges are likely as the ongoing investigation continues.