Lily Allen Reveals She Was Kicked Off Hinge Dating App Amid Split From David Harbour

Getty

"They're awful, especially if you're going through heartbreak," said Allen -- who split from her estranged husband Harbour in February -- of dating apps.

Lily Allen is ready to start dating again.

While sitting down with Interview to promote her new album, West End Girl, the singer opened up about what it's like jumping into the dating apps after her four year marriage to Stranger Things star David Harbour came to an end.

"They're awful, especially if you're going through heartbreak," Allen said of the apps.

"There is nothing more depressing than hundreds of people that are nothing like the person that you're missing. It's just like, 'No, that's not him. That's not him. That's not him.'"

She noted that she is not on the hunt for someone specifically in the entertainment industry, however, she doesn't particularly want someone who finds it a "novelty" to be with her.

"I'm not really looking to go out with another famous person. Also, when I go on dates with other people, there's a bit of a barrier in terms of -- not so much here, but in England -- it's a bit of a novelty to be on a date with me," she added. "To want to get past that, I have to really, really be interested in that person."

Allen was forced to join the membership-based dating app -- primarily used by celebrities -- after being kicked off of Hinge for "impersonating herself."

"I'm like, 'I can prove that I'm that person,'" she said. "They're like, 'You'll need to send us your ID.'"

However, she ran into some roadblocks there too due to her ID and name not being a perfect match.

"I'm like, 'Actually, my name and the name on my ID aren't the same,'" she recalled telling the app's customer service. The singer was born Lily Rose Beatrice Allen, she goes by Lily Allen for her stage name.

Unfortunately, the app didn't buy her story and kicked Allen off.

Rumors regarding Allen and Harbour's relationship coming to an end began at the end of last year. In February, sources confirmed to People that the pair had split. "Her marriage has been crumbling, and they have split," the source said at the time.

Harbour was later spotted not wearing a wedding ring when he attended both the Critics Choice Awards and Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, according to Us Weekly.

During a December 23 episode of her Miss Me? podcast, Allen declared that she was "bored of men."

She also explained that she had been going to couples therapy with Harbour, and that while "going through some difficult stuff" she lashed out at her kids.

"I exploded and screamed at the kids. I was like, 'I can't handle this at the moment; I'm going through so much, I need you two to behave yourselves,'" Allen shared before adding that she quickly apologized to her two kids.

"We're all going through some difficult stuff at the moment, so I apologize, and I'm sorry," she said, telling listeners how she explained the tough moment to daughters Ethel 11, and Marnie, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband, Sam Cooper.

A month later, Allen returned to her podcast after a hiatus, sharing that she completed a treatment program, and was now "in a stronger place."

"I just feel very grateful to have been given the time and the space that I needed," she said. "I went into a sort of treatment center for a few weeks, which was great. I did a lot of group therapy and some individual therapy and I needed some time and space away from everything.”

Allen and Harbour were first linked in January 2019 when they attended the BAFTA Tea Party together, and have been together ever since, getting engaged in 2019 before tying the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Las Vegas in 2020.