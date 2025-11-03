Meghan Markle Celebrates Dodgers World Series Win While Prince Harry Shows Disappointment

Getty/Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex gave followers a glimpse into her and Prince Harry's lush at home theater room, where they watched Game 7 of the World Series.

While Meghan Markle celebrated the Los Angeles Dodgers win during the 2025 World Series, Prince Harry was in mourning for the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Saturday, November 1, the Duchess of Sussex shared a video to her Instagram Stories of the moment the Dodgers defeated the Blue Jays 5-4 during Game 7 of the World Series.

As the moment happened on screen in their lush home theater room, Meghan squealed with excitement before she went over to kiss a disappointed looking Prince Harry.

Meghan then continued to celebrate with her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen.

It was clear Harry was hoping for a Blue Jays win, as he didn't join in on the celebration. Their friend Kelly also confirmed his allegiance to the Blue Jays as she reshared Meghan's Instagram Story.

"Best game ever!!! Sorry H your team didn't win but mine diiiiiiiiid," Kelly wrote on her own Instagram Stories before adding, "@dodgers I LOVE YOU!!!!"

Fans were given a glimpse at where Meghan and Harry watch TV while at home relaxing with the share. The theater room had a number of recliner chairs for relaxation ... plus, it potentially has its very own pop corn machine, as alongside Harry and Kelly were small popcorn buckets.

It comes after Meghan and Harry donned LA Dodgers baseball caps as they sat front row at Dodger Stadium for Game 4, directly in front of baseball legend Sandy Koufax and NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Meghan shared a glimpse into their "date night" by posting a video of Harry rooting for the Dodgers on her Instagram Stories, before they indulged in an iconic "Dodger Dog."

After their attendance at the game went viral, Prince Harry received some backlash for supporting the Dodgers instead of the Blue Jays, due to his connected to Canada through the Commonwealth. Maybe Prince Harry took the backlash seriously and switched teams!

