Pete Davidson Reveals Sentimental Tattoos He's Keeping Amid Laser Removal Process

Getty

"That one has to stay," he shared in a new interview, after previously confirming his Hillary Clinton and Wu-Tang Clan tattoos aren't going anywhere, either.

Looks like Pete Davidson's Hillary Clinton tattoo isn't the only one he's keeping.

The Saturday Night Live star -- who has slowly been removing his many, many tattoos in recent years -- revealed in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight that at least two other pieces will remain on his body permanently, and both have sentimental meanings behind them.

"I got all these tattoos, so my mom was like, 'How come you've never gotten a 'Mom' tattoo?’" he shared. "Now I have a tattoo that just says 'MOMTATTOO.' That one has to stay."

He also told the outlet he has another tattoo of his father's ID, which he plans to keep, "and that's pretty much it.

Pete's father, firefighter Scott Davidson, died during the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001.

Of the removal process, he also told ET that it's been pretty "awful," using it as a warning to family members.

"I've been filming it and showing all the younger people in my family to be like, 'If you don't like it, this is what you have to do,'" he explained. "But I'm excited 'cause I'm making changes. So I'm excited, but it sucks."

Back in August, Davidson, 31, revealed two other pieces of ink he's keeping.

"Hillary's staying, I love Hillary," he shared in an interview on The Breakfast Club. "I got Hilary after she lost [the 2016 election to Donald Trump]. Because, one, I know her personally and she's a lovely lady. But also, she's tough, man."

"She was really at the forefront of some bulls--t and as someone who's been at the forefront of some bulls--t, I just wanted to, like, cheer her up a little bit," he said with a smile.

Per Davidson, Clinton "loves" the piece he got in her honor, claiming that when she heard he was removing some of his tattoos, "she hit me up and was like, 'You're not removing me are you?' I was like, 'Of course not!' Hillary stays."

The actor and comedian also shared that he's keeping his Wu-Tang Clan tattoo as well, after opening up more about why he decided to get rid of his body art.

"My tattoos sucked. They were all drug-fueled," said Davidson, who has been open about his issues with addiction. "I got all my tattoos in the span of like 2 years. I was just looking at myself in the mirror in rehab and for the first time when I was sober and I was just like, 'Oh no, what did I do?'"