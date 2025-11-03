Robert Pattinson Confirms He Ate Food From Jennifer Lawrence's Trash: 'Delicious'

Getty

Robert Pattinson has finally offered his review of the most unconventional meal of his life, confirming and even praising costar Jennifer Lawrence’s viral claim that he once ate food pulled straight from her trash can.

Addressing the not-so-appetizing story during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of their new film, Die, My Love, the usually private actor laughed off the incident.

"I thought it was delicious," Pattinson told the outlet, adding with a smirk, "She must have a really nice trash haul."

The highly anticipated response comes a month after Lawrence first shared the stomach-turning anecdote during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show . The Oscar winner had explained that Pattinson, whom she affectionately called “one of the girls,” had dropped by her house unannounced after wrapping a nearby project.

"He comes in, and I give him a hug, and he’s like, 'You have any food? I’m so hungry,'" Lawrence recalled on the talk show.

Panicked, as she had already thrown out the leftovers she could have offered, Lawrence confessed that while Pattinson was in the bathroom, she began frantically pulling food back out of the garbage. But when a ravenous Pattinson returned and started chowing the stuff down, she didn't reveal the food’s unsavory origins.

Lawrence reenacted how she and her friends were cautiously watching Pattinson eat the food. Much to their surprise, Pattinson rather enjoyed the meal.

“He eats it and we’re all just kinda watching him eat this trash,” she said.

Pattinson finished the first plate and, apparently, his appetite wasn’t quite fulfilled. "I’m still hungry -- is there more?" he reportedly asked. Lawrence then admitted that the rest of the available food was, well, in the garbage.

To the shock of Lawrence and her girlfriends, Pattinson was completely unfazed. "He was like, 'I don’t mind,' and then he just pulled it out of the trash and kept eating it."

The pair's unusual bond is on full display as they promote their black comedy-drama, Die, My Love, which centers on a young couple struggling with marital troubles after the birth of their baby.

Die, My Love hits theaters on Nov. 7.