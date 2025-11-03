Vanderpump Rules SUR-ves Up First Look at New Cast in Season 12 Trailer

Mark Hunter/Bravo

The next generation of VPR kicks off December 2 after Lisa Vanderpump and Andy Cohen have fans "Raise Your Glass to 11 Seasons" with a retrospective of iconic and never-before-seen moments on November 25.

It's a two-week kickoff for the new season -- and next generation -- of Vanderpump Rules, starting later this month. But Bravo is getting the party started early with its first trailer for the new season, featuring an all-new cast of SUR-vers, available now.

Season 12 of VPR debuts next month, on Tuesday, December 2 at 9 p.m. ET, but Lisa Vanderpump and Andy Cohen are getting together a weak ahead of time to look back at the first era of the iconic Bravo drama show that became a nationwide phenomenon in recent years.

"Raise You Class to 11 Seasons" is a retrospective special set for Tuesday, November 25 at 9 p.m. ET and promises to offer some of the most iconic moments with the OG cast over the first decade-plus of the series, as well as never-before-seen footage, before offering an exclusive sneak peek at the Season 12 premiere.

According to a press release from the network, the new season promises that while this is a new "deep-rooted, dynamic group of friends, frenemies and lovers," they've already been working at Vanderpump's SUR for years together.

"Despite new uniforms and a few fresh faces in the mix, the drama remains as messy and complicated as their iconic predecessors," the network promises.

As for the new cast of Vanderpump Rules, Bravo introduces us to Venus Binkley, who "sees himself as the glue that holds the SUR staff together," Jason Cohen, an aspiring actor working alongside his cousin Chris Hahn, who's hoping to use SUR as a stepping stone into a music career. Marcus Johnson is struggling through the loss of his parents as he tries to prioritize his relationship with his girlfriend and focus on his DJ career. They're joined by Shayne Davis, who doesn't work there and is committed to his sobriety, but somehow still manages to be "in the center of the drama."

On the ladies' side, Audrey Lingle brings the "girl-next-door charisma," who might just fall for the "bad boy." Natalie Maguire is SUR's lead bartender while trying to also pursue her pop career, while Kim Suarez juggles her own entertainment aspirations with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Marcus. Then, there's newcomer Angelica Jensen, who "immediately makes waves," setting her sights on Jason and Shayne, while manager Demy Selem is the longest-running employee who struggles to be the boss and a friend.