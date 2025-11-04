Bunnie Xo's Hopeful She and Jelly Roll Will Expand Their Family: 'If It's Meant to Be'

Getty

After revealing she was undergoing IVF treatment on Instagram last year, Bunnie Xo is opening up about the difficulties of the process.

Bunnie Xo is eager to expand her family with Jelly Roll -- and isn’t shying away from sharing her journey to motherhood.

On a recent episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, she shared the struggles and the triumphs of her IVF experience, which began in 2024.

While speaking to Maury Povich, the former CBS Evening News anchor sympathized with her challenges and recalled how similarly he and wife Connie Chung felt through the experience.

“We went through the same stuff that you and Jelly Roll have gone through,” Povich said. “We tried to get pregnant. I’m telling you, this is over 30 years ago. So Connie had to take time off from CBS and it became a big story that we were trying to get pregnant.”

The Maury Show host explained that after many trials, they opted to adopt and called this decision the “best."

Bunnie described how “tough” IVF can be, adding, “but at the same time it’s like, you just put it in God’s hands." She continued, “If it’s meant to be it’s meant to be. And if not, we can always adopt.”

Bunnie is currently stepmom to Jelly Roll’s children: Bailee Ann, 16, and Noah Buddy, 8.

“[I’m] going through all of the emotions, the rollercoaster, the worry, just so that I can have a little piece of my husband and me,” she shared on her podcast earlier this year. “Just a little piece wrapped in skin to add to the other two beautiful children that we have together.”

Before June 2024, the couple -- who tied the knot in 2016 -- had kept their IVF decision private.

"We had planned on doing this privately," Bunnie wrote on Instagram, after Jelly Roll spoke about their journey on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast. "But decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we've always been so open.”

And excitedly, a couple of months ago, Bunnie shared on social media that things were finally looking up for the couple.

"When you just got the call you've been waiting on for 5 months since this ivf journey started," she added to the caption, clarifying she is not pregnant.

"All the tears, the hopelessness & the struggle, God finally said, 'Here.'😭," she concluded.