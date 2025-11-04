Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Says Daughter Continues to Ask Where Her Dad Is: 'Daddy Is In Heaven'

Fox News/YouTube/Instagram

In preview clips for her first sit-down TV interview since her husband's death, the Turning Point USA CEO reveals how her children are holding up, while also sharing her message for Jimmy Kimmel after he was suspended over comments he made about MAGA's response to Kirk's assassination.

Erika Kirk -- the widow of the late right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk -- is opening up about how her kids are navigating the death of their father.

In a preview of an upcoming conversation with Fox News' Jesse Watters, which marks her first sit-down interview, Erika -- who shared a 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son with her late husband -- revealed how the children are holding up in the nearly two months since their father was assassinated in September.

Watters noted how Erika, 36, previously shared that she told her kids that their father was "going on a work trip with Jesus," before asking Erika, "Are they still asking, 'Where's Daddy?'"

"Yes. My daughter continues to ask. But it's really sweet because I keep explaining to her a few things," Erika said. "And I said, 'If ever you want to talk to daddy, you just look up to the sky and start talking to him. He can hear you.'"

The mom of two appeared to get choked up, wiping away a tear, before she went on, "I told her, I said, 'You know, daddy, daddy is in heaven.' She goes, 'You think I could go sometime?' I said, 'Baby, we will all go one day. We will all go one day.'"

On September 10, Kirk -- an often controversial political activist and strong supporter of President Donald Trump -- had been speaking at a student Q&A at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, when he was shot and killed by a sniper from a nearby building. He was 31.

Two days later, Erika spoke out about her husband's death for the first time, giving an emotional speech from inside Kirk's podcast studio.

At one point during her speech, Erika -- who has taken over Kirk's role as CEO of Turning Point USA -- expressed how she was struggling to talk to her daughter about their father's death.

"What do you tell a 3-year-old? She's 3," Erika said. "I said, 'Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don't you worry. He's on a work trip with Jesus, so he can afford your blueberry budget.'"

The day after Kirk's shooting, 22-year-old Utah man Tyler Robinson was identified as Kirk's alleged shooter.

Robinson was taken into custody at 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, September 11. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a weapon causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice; they're all state felony charges, with the aggravated murder count carrying a possible death penalty sentence.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's show was now-infamously suspended after he made controversial comments about how MAGA responded to Kirk's assassination.

During his monologue on Monday, September 15, Kimmel said, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Following his comments, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended "indefinitely." The decision to pull him off the air came after Kimmel's comments drew the ire of FCC chairman Brendan Carr, and shortly after Nexstar Media, one of the largest owners of TV stations in the country, announced they would "preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight's show" on all their "owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network."

"Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets," they added.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! was also preempted by Sinclair Broadcast Group. Nexstar and Sinclair are the two largest TV station owners in the US.

On September 22, The Walt Disney Company confirmed Jimmy Kimmel Live! would return the next day, less than one week after Kimmel was pulled off the air.

The comedian made an emotional return on the Tuesday, September 23 episode of his show. Kimmel gave an impassioned speech about free speech, while clarifying any misunderstandings about the remarks regarding the assassination of Kirk that got him suspended in the first place.

In another preview clip of Erika Kirk's full interview with Jesse Watters, the widow shared her thoughts on Kimmel's suspension and return, and revealed her message for the late-night host.

"What would you say to Jimmy Kimmel?" he asked, to which Erika replied, "Same thing I told Sinclair."

"They asked -- I haven't really told anybody this, so -- they asked, 'Do you want Jimmy to give you an apology? Do you want to be on his show? How can we make it right?'" she claimed.

"Through our team, I responded, I said, 'Tell them thank you, we received their note. This is not our issue, not our mess. If you want to say I'm sorry to someone who is grieving. Go right ahead. But if that's not in your heart, don't do it. I don't want it. I don't need it."