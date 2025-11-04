Kim Kardashian Takes Kourtney to Court in New Lemme Colostrum Ad: 'Sue Me!'

TikTok

"The prosecution once stated, and I quote, 'Maybe if you had a f--king business you were passionate about, you would know what it takes to run a f--king business, but you don't.' Well, now I do," Kourtney says, before mentioning her "glowing skin," to which Kim fires back, "Bitch, I invented glow!"

Keeping up with the Kourtroom.

Kim Kardashian is taking her sister Kourtney Kardashian to court in a new ad for the latter's wellness brand, Lemme.

The ad -- which dropped on Tuesday, and was shared by Kim, 45, and Kourtney, 46, on social media -- features the sisters battling it out in the courtroom as Kim questions Kourtney over the use of her new colostrum supplements.

Kourt struts into the courtroom and takes the witness stand, before the judge asks her, "Miss Kardashian Barker, you're being accused of failing to disclose your latest beauty and gut health secret, Lemme Colostrum. How do you plead?"

"Your Honor, I have done nothing but prioritize myself," she replies, to which Kim stands up, interjecting, "Objection, Your Honor! She's gatekeeping, and I can prove it!"

After Kim is told to state her case," the SKIMS founder tells the court, "In this family, we share everything. NDAs, glam squads, group chats -- and yes, supplements. So when I found out she was working on Lemme Colostrum, I waited, and waited, and waited."

"Meanwhile, Kourtney was looking more Facetuned by the day. But she kept saying, 'Kim, it’s not ready yet,'" she added, imitating her sister's voice. "So I had her followed."

Kim unveils a poster board of evidence, showing photos of Kourtney holding a bottle of Lemme Colostrum. Kourtney then hits back by bringing up old drama, using one of Kim's infamous quotes against her.

"Your Honor, if I may, is it or is it not true that the prosecution once stated, and I quote, 'Maybe if you had a f--king business you were passionate about, you would know what it takes to run a f--king business, but you don't.' Well, now I do. And jealousy isn't grounds for litigation."

"For the record, Lemme Colostrum also improved my gut health and boosted my immune system. It's just for my glowing skin," she adds, to which Kim chimes in, "Bitch, I invented glow!"

Chaos then ensues in the courtroom, before Kourtney gets the final word, telling the camera while taking out a Lemme Colostrum gummy, "Let it be known, I feel incredible. Sue me!"

Kim and Kourtney both posted the clip on social media, with the former captioning her Instagram and TikTok videos, "Finally getting justice for the group chat now that @lemme Colostrum Gummies & @lemme Colostrum Liquid Liposomal launch 11.6 🤍."

In her caption, Kim appeared to be jokingly referencing a moment from last Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, in which Kourtney left the family group chat after Khloé Kardashian sent a negative text.

Kim and Kourtney's friends and celebrity pals reacted to the epic Lemme ad in the comments section of their Instagram posts.

"This is the best ad in all of history!!!!! Khloé wrote.

"OMG This is SOOOO good!!!!!!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂👏👏👏👏," mom Kris Jenner commented.

Kim's All Fair co-star, Niecy Nash, said, "Too cute 😍," while The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards wrote, "Love this!! 😂😂."

According to the Lemme website, the Lemme Colostrum Gummies are "formulated with clinically-studied colostrum isolate to support gut health, digestion, and bloating," and promote "immune function and full-body wellness with Vitamin D3." As for the Lemme Colostrum Liquid, it's "formulated with bovine colostrum standardized to immunoglobulins (IgG) to support vitality, full-body wellness and beauty-from-within," per the website, and "also includes Lactoferrin, MCT Oil and antioxidant Vitamin E."

Colostrum supplements have become a popular wellness trend as of late, with Lemme referring to it as a "nature-derived superfood."

Colostrum -- which is often known as "liquid gold" -- is a "yellow-tinted, thick, milky liquid that is produced in a pregnant person’s body immediately following the delivery of a newborn," according to Mayo Clinic. However, the supplements are derived from bovine sources, and come from cows after they give birth. Per Mayo Clinic, colostrum "contains polyunsaturated fats, proteins, vitamin B-12, vitamin K, zinc, growth factors, cytokines, high concentrations of antibodies and other healthy components that support an infant’s nourishment, immune function and gut health."