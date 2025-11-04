Naked, Blood-Covered Man Arrested for Triple Stabbing Hours After Handing Out Halloween Candy: Police

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

One man is dead and two women hospitalized after a Halloween night stabbing, with the suspect claiming he feared the victims would "rip off his penis and testicles" while vowing video would prove he acted in self-defense; authorities didn't agree.

A Colorado art teacher is behind bars, another man is dead, and two women are seriously injured after a triple stabbing occurred on Halloween night, just hours after the suspect was allegedly seen handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Matthew Regnier was arrested for first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault, and child abuse after Colorado Springs police received a call about a domestic disturbance just before midnight on Friday night.

According to the arrest affidavit via KTTV, a woman called 911 to report the disturbance, as a child could allegedly be heard crying. Authorities described the caller as "speaking in a measured or calm tone," adding that Regnier could "be heard in the background," seeming "agitated."

8 minutes later, Regnier himself called 911 as well, claiming he had been attacked. Per the report, he was described as sounding "out of breath" in the call, as he said he "defended himself."

At the scene, first responders said a male was found unresponsive with "several traumatic injuries consistent with stab wounds," as were two women were also found with similar injuries. They were transported to the hospital; the man later died from his injuries. Regnier, meanwhile, was described by authorities as being "fully naked and bloodied, and holding a child," who was "free of any injury." Regnier also had what police described as a "deep laceration to the third and fourth digits of his left hand," as the suspect claimed he had "been bitten."

A patrol officer at the scene said one of the victims told them, in Spanish, "he/she has a knife," as they helped her from the home -- before they saw Regnier, who was described as "immediately saying he acted in self defense and that they attacked him first." He allegedly told authorities he got up to change a baby's dirty diaper, before he was attacked "unprovoked."

A bloody buck knife was recovered from the scene; a victim later told a detective it was Regnier who "produced a knife and began to stab them." The relationship between the suspect and victims is unclear at this time, as the affidavit is heavily redacted.

Speaking with authorities in an interview after being read his Miranda rights, per the affidavit, Regnier said, after he changed the child's diaper, someone entered the room and "began a physical confrontation." Authorities noted Regnier "began to provide conflicting details regarding the timeline of events," as he allegedly called it a "three-on-one assault." During the confrontation, Regnier allegedly said someone attempted "to bite off his finger," "strangle him" and "rip off his penis and testicles." Per the docs, he said he then "reached into the closet and grabbed a buck knife and 'defended himself.'"

Regnier allegedly told police he "could not recall" who stabbed first or how many times he used the knife.

"When asked what he thought would happen if he did not use the knife to defend himself, Matthew stated he believed he would have his testicles and penis ripped off, his finger bitten off and he would be strangled to death," reads the affidavit. He also allegedly said he had cell phone video of the altercation, video he said would "show that he acted in self-defense." He allegedly consented to a search of his phone for the footage.

Describing the video, which was 5:55 in length, authorities said the camera was "pointed at [Regnier] the majority of the duration." In the video, per the affidavit, "Matthew narrates his actions to the camera, repeatedly stated 'leave me alone' or 'she's choking me' or 'I can't breathe.'"

At one point, someone's arm was "seemingly around his neck," reads the description, as Regnier was "screaming about being choked and not being able to breathe, but repeatedly escaped from the supposed strangulation." About 3 minutes into the video, authorities noted, he went into the closet. Shortly after that, screaming began from others, "as if they are being stabbed." Blood spatter could then be seen on the walls, as Regnier was allegedly heard "screaming something about his testicles before he begins to repeatedly stab."

"At the conclusion of the video, Matthew stated the video corroborated his statements that he was in fear for his life and was acting in self-defense," reads the affidavit. Investigators, however, told him they believed the video and physical evidence at the scene "did not support his statement of self-defense." Soon after that, authorities said Regnier "ended the interview by reinvoking his request for legal counsel."

The affidavit also noted there was another recent call to the home for a domestic disturbance involving the same people about a month prior to the Halloween incident.

Per inmate records, Regnier is being held without bond ahead of a November 10 court appearance.

According to KRDO, Regnier worked as an art teacher at Monument Academy; he has since been terminated.