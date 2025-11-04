Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Jennifer Aniston's Relationships with Her Exes

Armchair Expert/YouTube/Getty

In an appearance on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Reese Witherspoon got candid about her long friendship with Jennifer Aniston -- and what everyone gets wrong about her.

Reese Witherspoon is sharing some insight into her 25-year friendship with Jennifer Aniston.

In a new episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, The Morning Show star opened up about the ways in which the pair are alike ... and opposites.

“We’ve known each other for so long,” shared the actress. “She’s really warm and welcoming. She’s, like, a big host. Like, ‘come over!’ I think I’m more, like, nerdy.”

According to Shepard, Aniston was on the podcast two weeks ago and also touched on their different personalities, calling Witherspoon “Tracy-Flick-like,” and a “Straight-A student.”

The Legally Blonde star agreed, while saying, “Hopefully I’m not so rigid. I used to be really rigid. My edges softened, life does that to you.”

Witherspoon went on to describe her co-star as as “lovely,” “nurturing,” and “kind;” emphasizing that the Friends actress “has been through her own stuff and also has reason to be a little guarded.”

"I’ve cried in one of our interviews,” she continued. “I just think people are so unfair sometimes that they think they know her and make assumptions.” Shepard added that many "want her to play a character they’ve designed and any deviation from that cannot be computed.”

Witherspoon clarified that Aniston is good at moving on from the past, however, saying, “She’s not who people think she is — like, holding onto old things. She’s not holding onto old things.”

“She’s not pining for Brad Pitt,” Shepard chimed in.

Reese agreed, noting that the “biggest testament” to Aniston’s character were the people present at her 50th birthday.

"People from her teenage years, people from her 20s, people who work in her home, every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend was there," she said, referring to Pitt and Justin Theroux.

And although their approaches to life might differ, they both have one vital thing in common — “I’ve never held grudges. I’m just not that person,” concluded Witherspoon.

The actress duo first met on Friends when Witherspoon guest starred as Rachel Green’s little sister, Jill.