Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Out 'View' Hosts for 'Attacks' They've Made on Her 'Many Times'

"Your behavior, some say, is just unbecoming for a congresswoman," Sunny Hostin shared, before adding, "But you seem to have grown past that and I feel like I'm sitting next to a completely different Marjorie Taylor Greene."

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling out The View cohosts for their past comments about her, during her own appearance on the daytime talk show.

While appearing on the show Tuesday, Rep. Greene shocked fans by sitting alongside the women, who frequently disagree with President Donald Trump and many of her own views. "I'm sitting here just stumped. You're a different person than I thought you were," Sunny Hostin said of the controversial political figure.

Greene insisted during her appearance that she shared different views from Trump when it comes to the "war in Gaza, tariffs, Trump's desire to expand AI, foreign aid."

"Well, you've only seen me in clips and headlines, and that's not fair," Rep. Greene said, before Sunny Hostin continued to note that Marjorie had these "clips highlighting the very public spats with your colleagues."

"Where your behavior, some say, is just unbecoming for a congresswoman, and promoting conspiracy theories like QAnon in the past. But you seem to have grown past that and I feel like I'm sitting next to a completely different Marjorie Taylor Greene," Hostin continued, adding adding it's like Rep. Greene has gone "so right she's on the left."

"Well, Sunny, this is the first time you've met me," Rep. Marjorie replied. "I'm not on the left."

She then called out that "lies that come from both sides" of the political sphere, before doubling down on the claim Russian collusion against Trump being a "conspiracy theory and a lie."

"All of this two-party fighting, you guys, you're all victims of the political industrial complex, and it's built on fundraising and fighting and toxic garbage," Rep. Greene said. "That exists all over social media, but that's not going to solve our problems in this country."

She continued to stress that she was a victim to "media lies and stuff you read on social media.:

"You all have attacked me many times on this show," Rep. Greene said, as Hostin confirmed, "We have."

"Because of things you've read about me that weren't true, or clips you've seen," Greene insisted.

Throughout the course of the interview, Rep. Greene and the cohosts walked through a number of issues in a calm and respectable manner, something Rep. Marjorie didn't think the public wanted them to do.

"A lot of people wanted me to come on this show and say nasty things, all of us to fight," Rep. Greene claimed. "I didn't want to do that today," she continued, adding, "People with powerful voices like me and you, especially women, we need to pave a new path" forward.

Earlier in the episode, Rep. Greene made it clear she was still very much in support of President Trump. As Joy Behar joked that Rep. Greene is "stealing" her job after she was accused of slamming Republicans.

"But I do love him... I campaigned for him for years," Rep. Greene said in response to Behar referring to Trump as Rep. Greene's favorite president.