Wicked Cast Reacts to Jonathan Bailey's Sexiest Man Alive Title: 'Look at Those Abs'

"Obviously I'm incredibly flattered. And it's completely absurd," the 37-year-old said of his title, calling it an "honor of a lifetime."

In a decision surely no one is upset or shocked by, PEOPLE named Jonathan Bailey as 2025's Sexiest Man Alive!

To celebrate the title's 40th anniversary, Jonathan was given the crown previously worn by Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, George Clooney and, most recently, John Krasinski.

"It's a huge honor," Jonathan told the outlet.

"Obviously I'm incredibly flattered. And it's completely absurd," the 37-year-old Wicked and Bridgerton star added. "It's been a secret, so I'm quite excited for some friends and family to find out."

His Wicked costars -- who are about to embark on their Wicked: For Good press tour -- celebrated their fellow Ozian with a reel sharing their congratulations.

"He's the sexist man, not only on this planet but in the solar system, in the universe and any multiverse," Jeff Goldblum -- who plays The Wizard -- said, showing off a sweatshirt with a shirtless Jonathan on the center that the entire cast wore throughout the video.

"And all across Oz ... as we all know," director Jon M. Chu added.

"Clearly look at those abs," Marissa Bode -- who plays Nessarose -- said.

"But also, you're the kindest and the most brilliant and beautiful inside as well," Ariana Grande -- who stars as Glinda -- continued.

"Looks best in a singlet while doing gymnastics," Bowen Yang -- who appears in the films as Pfannee -- declared before Ethan Slater -- who plays Boq --added, "You're awesome, you're a really funny, cool guy. We all know it."

"Now the world knows, but I've known all along," Cynthia Erivo -- who stars as Elphaba -- said before Jon added, "Congratulations to our boy Jonathan Bailey."

For the announcement, Bailey walked onto the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in front of a massive version of his PEOPLE cover.

"At the beginning of the year I was doing Shakespeare's Richard II -- for those of you who don't know, it's not a comedy," he said, recalling being "in the zone" when he got the news.

"So you go slightly mad, and the only thing madder than doing Richard II is being invited into this," he told Kimmel.

While he was determined to keep it a secret until the announcement, he did attempt to spill it to his friends after having a few too many drinks -- however, they didn't believe him.

"They were like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, do your affirmations,'" Jonathan recalled.

With this honor, the Brit has become the first out gay man to receive the title of Sexiest Man Alive since the first announcement in 1985.

Cynthia doubled down on her thoughts on PEOPLE's decision, commenting on the Instagram announcement: "YEEEEESSSSSSS!!!!! Now the world knows what I’ve known all along 😏 I LOVE YOU! CONGRATULATIONS!!!"

Fans flocked to the post to share their thoughts.

"I need a bucket and a mop!!!!! Clean up on aisle me," one social media user said.

"Finally a pick I can get behind!! 🔥🙌🏽," another added.

"This man is the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires," another shared.

While the official Wicked movie account wrote: "That’s 👏 our 👏 Fiyero! 👏"