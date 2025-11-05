Chrishell Stause Claps Back at Emma Hernan, Accusing Her of ‘Flaming the Hate' Towards G Flip During Feud

Getty

After Sternan defended boyfriend Blake Davis following alleged anti-LGBTQ+ comments he made regarding G Flip's identity, Stause took to Instagram to clap back at her 'Selling Sunset' costar, accusing her of "flaming the hate" towards her nonbinary partner.

The drama of the Oppenheim Group has spilled far beyond the Hollywood Hills, as Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has publicly slammed former close friend and co-star Emma Hernan, accusing her of "flaming the hate" directed at Stause’s non-binary partner, G Flip.

The intense fallout stems from Sternan’s defense of her boyfriend, Blake Davis, following alleged anti-LGBTQ+ comments he made regarding G Flip's identity. The feud between Stause and Hernan, which simmered throughout the filming of the recent season, erupted into a public confrontation, with Stause expressing her frustrations over what she claims were blatant falsehoods being spread.

According to reporting by Us Weekly , the controversy centers on Davis' alleged remarks about pronouns and the LGBTQ+ community, which Stause deemed "extremely problematic" and "hateful." G Flip uses they/them pronouns.

Stause’s strongest criticism came after Hernan attempted to shield Davis during the ongoing controversy. Hernan reportedly tried to minimize the situation by suggesting that Blake “did not say that pronouns were dumb” and simply "accidentally said wife" when referring to G Flip, and denied that he had used derogatory language or discussed political views in a way that would offend.

“He accidentally said ‘wife’ [about G Flip]. When he said ‘wife,’ I told him and I explained it, and it was the first time he was learning about it and he was trying to be good,” Hernan told Us Weekly during an exclusive interview that was published on Tuesday.

“This was also two years ago. This wasn’t like a recent thing," she added "This was two years ago and I corrected him, because I knew I wanted to be sensitive. I’m super sensitive about the situation, so I corrected him and he said, ‘Oh, my bad. We’re from the South and we don’t really do it there.’ That’s exactly what was said.”

“It rubbed Chrishell the wrong way, and she’s protective of G and she’s an amazing person, so I don’t blame her for that,” Hernan said of Stause. "But he didn’t mean anything by it. He did not say pronouns are dumb or [were] stupid. I was right there.”

Stause swiftly took to social media in response to the outlet's interview, sharing clips and issuing a sharp rebuttal that was later referenced in Us Weekly's coverage, arguing that Hernan’s defense actively encouraged online vitriol.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“This is NOT what was said. But good job Emma in flaming the hate for my partner and their preferred pronoun use," Stause wrote in a blistering Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 4.

Stause clarified her stance on general mistakes versus intentional malice, adding: "I have never gotten mad if someone politely got G's pronouns wrong. It happens all the time and I gently correct and we move on."

However, Stause suggested that the incident with Davis was far from an innocent slip-up. She accused Davis of making "very hateful posts on his IG story against the LGBTQ community," adding that they “speak volumes on who to believe.”

During an interview with Variety on Friday, October 31 , she even claimed that Blake once compared “people being nonbinary to mental illness,” noting that he was “being nice” during the chat, but that his comment was offensive.

In her Tuesday Instagram post, Stause stressed that the facts speak for themselves, telling fans she would wait for the Selling Sunset reunion episode to air before "fully responding," but hinted at mounting evidence against her former friend's boyfriend.

"Since filming the reunion, his own very hateful posts on his IG story against LGBTQ community speak volumes on who to believe here," she stated, adding gravity to her claims.

According to Us Weekly, Stause also shared examples of why she doesn’t think Blake should be trusted, including a TikTok of him shoving Emma’s face into his crotch with the caption that read, “When your girl asks what’s for dinner.”

“But sure, believe this man if you want,” Stause wrote alongside the video. “The internet will look for a way to fill its narrative about you so I’m [excited] to be done with all of this very soon.”

So, is it possible things could be patched up between the three? Well, Hernan told Us Weekly she hopes they can “have a conversation” and move on. “It’s one of those things with their personalities where they just will never see eye to eye. They are on two ends of the spectrum in the sense where she doesn’t appreciate certain things that he does and he doesn’t appreciate certain things that she does."

"Unfortunately, I am in the middle,” Hernan told the outlet. “There was a point where I loved them both so much. My ideal situation is for my best friend and my boyfriend to love each other. It was the hardest on me because it was really difficult to watch. I didn’t want to make a choice because I really wanted it to work with both.”