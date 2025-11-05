Five Arrested in South Austin for Months-Long Abuse of Half-Naked Woman Confined With Rusty Handcuffs: Police

Austin Police Department

Austin police rescued a severely injured half-naked woman who was allegedly held captive for months, restrained to exercise equipment with rusty handcuffs, and routinely shot with a BB gun as a form of punishment.

Five individuals in South Austin were arrested last week after police rescued a half-naked woman who was allegedly held captive for months, restrained with rusty handcuffs to exercise equipment, and routinely shot with a BB gun as a form of punishment.

The suspects -- Michelle Garcia, 51, Crystal Garcia, 21, Mache Carney, 32, Juan Pablo Castro, 30, and Maynard Lefevers, 21 -- each face multiple felony charges, including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, injury to the elderly or disabled, and unlawful restraint, according to an Austin Police Department press release.

The harrowing ordeal came to light on October 30 when Austin Police Department officers responded to an "urgent" welfare check request at a residence at 1700 Bitter Creek Drive. According to an arrest affidavit recently obtained by the Austin American-Statesman, police only became aware of the situation after a 911 caller reported a woman repeatedly screaming for help.

Upon arrival, officers allegedly found the alleged victim -- who was not identified in the press release or affidavit -- outside the house, naked from the waist down and handcuffed to a punching bag stand jammed into a fence gate.

Due to the severely corroded state of the restraints, emergency personnel and firefighters were required to cut through heavy metal links to safely free the woman, per police. Per the affidavit, she showed visible signs of physical distress and prolonged confinement, including swollen wrists, open wounds, and missing pieces of flesh from her hands and feet. Her face was also beaten, and she allegedly told police such punishment was for her trying to escape.

The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment. Medical staff allegedly noted extensive scarring across her body, consistent with being repeatedly shot by a BB gun over an extended period. Scans confirmed the severity of the abuse, revealing a BB pellet lodged in her right eye. Police also claimed they retrieved a green BB from some of the victim's clothing.

According to an arrest affidavit, the woman told investigators that she was a friend of one of the house's residents and had frequently visited until one day, the group "decided they didn't like her anymore and no longer allowed her to leave."

When questioned, the suspects offered conflicting reasons for the confinement. Michelle Garcia allegedly claimed she started restraining the woman outside because the victim would use the restroom in the yard. Mache Carney, meanwhile, allegedly suggested the woman at first agreed to be confined to prevent her from stealing, while others disputed the victim's ability to consent to the restraint.

Crystal Garcia allegedly described the victim's ability to consent as "50/50."

Per the affidavit, Juan Pablo Castro admitted to purchasing the rifle-style electric BB gun specifically "to shoot her" because he did not want to touch her, allegedly confessing that he would often "chase her around the yard" and fire pellets at her after returning from work. He also allegedly said that he hated her.

The victim was allegedly fed only one plate of food per day for dinner and was forced to sleep outside, often handcuffed with her hands behind her back.

Authorities also located three young children at the property, who were safely removed and placed into the care of Child Protective Services. A 4-year-old boy provided an independent account, alleging that his father, Castro, shot the woman when she was "bad," while his mother, Carney, observed and forced the victim to sleep outdoors.

The woman told officers "she got in trouble" on October 29 because her pants fell down, which resulted in multiple suspects punishing her with the BB gun, according to the affidavit. After that, she was handcuffed and left outside overnight -- without any pants on -- as temperatures fell into the 40s. The woman said she begged to be released, but was threatened with further punishment if her pleas continued, police say.